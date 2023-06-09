The former head of the summer baseball program was a hit with Bradford voters Tuesday as Will Toddy received nearly 70 percent of the votes in the runoff for Position 1 on the Bradford School Board.
Toddy topped Nicholas Dunn for the position, getting 81 votes (69.83 percent) compared to 35 (30.17 percent) for Dunn. The election was certified Friday morning, according to White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen. Out of the 692 voters in the Bradford School District, 116 voted (16.76%).
Toddy is replacing Russ Durham, who died Feb. 10. Former Superintendent Arthur Dunn has filled the position in the interim while waiting for the election to be completed. who was appointed until this current election was determined.
The runoff was made necessary in May when none of the three candidates running got more than 50 percent of the votes and Bradley Boatman, who received 70 votes (27.56 percent) was eliminated. Toddy got 98 votes (38.58 percent) and Dunn 86 (33.86 percent) in that election.
The Daily Citizen attempted to contact Toddy for his reaction. Before the election, Toddy told the newspaper that he is from just outside Bradford in Possum Grape and has three children in Bradford schools.
“I spent most of my life here and I graduated from Bradford in 2002,” he said. “We moved away a little bit after high school but moved back, probably about nine or 10 years ago.”
He said he has “been involved with the community” including being the “head of the summer baseball program for a few years.” He said he decided to run for the School Board because “I wanted to just do something else for the community.”
Toddy said when his friend Durham passed away, something was just telling him to get more involved “and I knew there was going to be a vacancy on the School Board so I put my name in for it.”
Toddy said he cares about the future of the school district and was “just throwing my name in the hat to see if I can do my part to help.”
