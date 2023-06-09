The former head of the summer baseball program was a hit with Bradford voters Tuesday as Will Toddy received nearly 70 percent of the votes in the runoff for Position 1 on the Bradford School Board.

Toddy topped Nicholas Dunn for the position, getting 81 votes (69.83 percent) compared to 35 (30.17 percent) for Dunn. The election was certified Friday morning, according to White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen. Out of the 692 voters in the Bradford School District, 116 voted (16.76%).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.