Searcy police were still looking Wednesday afternoon for the person(s) who burglarized a Main Street tobacco store around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Sara’s Smoke Shop owner Sara Langston told The Daily Citizen that she was out of town at the time of the burglary at 809 S. Main St.
“I was actually in Branson and I woke up to 17 missed phone calls,” she said. “He broke the window about 3:30 [based on security camera footage], [then] he was gone for about 30 minutes and came back, that’s when he actually made it into the building.”
Langston laughed and said the man who broke in actually looked at the camera twice. She said the person “looks to be a black male with a thin mustache and a small goatee; he is pretty thin, I say about 6 foot, if that.”
Langston said she found out a little more information about the perpetrator Tuesday.
“The people at Eaton [Corp.] down the road are the ones that called the cops,” she said. “They said the saw a white car with a messed-up front bumper stop and turn their hazard lights on and pick up some cigarettes because they had wound up dropping some when the cops got called. I don’t know around what time that was, and then I have a friend that came in and he heard through the grapevine that there was a female driver, no description was given.”
Langston said she feels like the burglar was someone who has come into her store before.
Asked what was taken and how much, Langston said, “I’m not even done writing it all down.”
“All they did was break that window; they broke that exit sign because the rock went through and hit it,” she said. “They tried to get into my safe; they broke the safe but they didn’t get into the safe, but they came in and got cigarettes, cigarettes, cigarettes, cartons, cartons and dip.”
January will be Langston’s one-year anniversary of owning the shop. She said this is the first time her shop has been broken into.
“Even before when my mother in-law owned it, it had never been broken into,” Langston said. “I just restocked the store on Friday. I posted it on my store’s Facebook page. I want customers. I want business, not people breaking in.”
Langston said if anyone has information about the burglary to let her or the Searcy Police Department know. The Criminal Investigation Division can be reached at (501) 279-1038.
She said she updates the police as she learns new information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.