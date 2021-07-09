Brandon Gordon didn’t consider it to be a possibility that he and his wife, Catherine “Cat” Morris, would be honored as the White County Farm Family of the Year because their farm in the Bradford area is a “tiny little farm.”
“We started so small,” Gordon said. “We’re really still small compared to most farms. It’s really an honor to be recognized with all the others in the county.”
Five Acre Farms, which is in fact, just 1.5 acres big, was chosen this year by the program sponsored by the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, Arkansas Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas, Ag Heritage Farm Credit Services, Farm Credit Mid-South Associations and Armor Seed.
“It’s something we never thought would happen,” Morris said. “... Everyone else have these huge operations. Ours is just right here.”
Five Acre Farms is a producer of vegetables, which are sold to various outlets, including areas restaurants and via online shopping. Gordon’s major crops include lettuce, carrots, turnips, storage radish, peppers, tomatoes and winter squash. Five Acres Farms also grows flowers.
Brian Haller, a White County extension agent for the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, spoke highly of the husband and wife team’s operation.
“Their farm may be small, but the work to make this wasn’t small,” he said. “This is their entire income for their family.”
Gordon said they market their produce through a combination of restaurants, natural food stores, Community Supported Agriculture or Farm Share, online sales, farm sales and a food hub.
“We make weekly deliveries year round to Batesville, Searcy, Cabot, Little Rock and seasonal deliveries to Memphis,” he said. “On-farm sales are also available year-round.”
Gordon, who is a graduate of Midland High School in Pleasant Plains, has a horticulture degree.
“I worked out of college for three years in Oklahoma at a big landscape nursery,” Gordon said. “This is family land. I wanted to move back home. My father gave me the opportunity to experiment out here.
“I thought it would be easy with my previous horticulture experience. But it is not. In college, I never took any vegetable classes or anything like that. It was all ornamental or trees, stuff like that.”
Gordon, who started the farm in 2009, said it took a lot of reading and research to get the farm off the ground.
“There was a lot to trial and error to get things going,” he said. “It started with about an eighth of a acre, going to farmers’ markets, slowly grown. It’s been a really slow growth over 12 years.”
Gordon said most people who start a farm similar to theirs are on a homestead type of farm.
“To be more self-sufficient, sell everything that you are growing … it’s a lot harder than it sounds,” he said. “Initially, this was to provide income and all the things we needed. It’s changed since then. All of our money comes from the produce.”
Five Acre Farms has one full-time employee and two part-timers, who are homeschooled.
“They come out three or four days a week in the morning to help us harvest,” Gordon said. “We don’t really look for employees. They find us if they want to learn how to do this.”
More than a year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. While others say it might have hurt their businesses, Gordon said it actually helped them.
“After COVID, we stopped advertising for the Farm Share,” he said. “People were coming out of the woodwork looking at our Farm Share. Everyone was worried about their food supply. If anything, COVID helped us. I think a lot of the small farmers thought that because people started buying locally.”
Some of the ways that Gordon and Morris do things on the farm include using no-till practices.
“We rely on hand tools, bed prep and cultivation,” Gordon said. “This keeps our weed pressure lower and reduces erosion. Last year, we started planning permanent hedge rows with perennial plants to increase biodiversity and house beneficial insects. As they mature in size, we’re hoping they will provide a wind break as well.”
Five Acres Farms is not certified for organic production but Gordon said they follow all guidelines set forth by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“We only use Organic Materials Review Institute-approved pesticides, fungicides and fertilizers,” Gordon said. “In the past couple of years, we have made a conscious effort to use less pesticides, instead relying on cultural practices and increasing soil health to grow resilient plants.
“We’ve seen increased beneficial insect activity as a result and no decrease in marketable yields.”
Gordon and Morris have three children. Twin sons Jasper and Liam will be in the first grade at Midland Elementary School. Daughter Delilah attends Stars Academy in Batesville.
“The boys spend most of their free time playing with trains and being generally active,” Gordon said. “They have started learning tasks on the farm, like harvesting and seeding transplant. By farm, their favorite thing to harvest is carrots. Jasper is, by farm, our pickiest eater but loves to pick his own kale and eat it raw.”
Gordon said Delilah isn’t into the garden yet.
“We have to keep an eye on her during strawberry season though,” he said. “She likes to run out of the house to go harvest her own strawberries.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.