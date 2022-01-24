“Each one of us has a mission and the mission is possible,” former NFL player Tim Tebow said last week.
“What are you called to do?” he asked the audience at his American Studies Institute Distinguished Lecture Series speech last Tuesday in the Benson Auditorium.
Harding University President Dr. David Burks said that since the lecture series started in 1952, it has featured athletes and coaches for the glory they bring to God, and Tebow, 34, fit that same bill. Burks said Tebow shares the good news in all he does. The crowd Tebow spoke in front of was estimated to be about 3,800.
A two-minute video showed highlights of Tebow in both football and baseball and showcased his charitable work with his Tim Tebow Foundation. He has played as a quarterback for both the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets after starring in college at Florida, where he was the first sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy. Tebow also played baseball for the New York Mets and currently is a college football analyst for ESPN.
On stage, Tebow shared a memory from 2011 when his Broncos were taking on the Jets and a streaker ran on to the field, causing a three-minute timeout before he went on to score the winning touchdown. He joked that it might have been divine intervention and said all people are here for a reason.
He said each person is a masterpiece created in Christ Jesus and each person has unique work to do that they can accomplish.
Tebow was born in the Philippines, the son of missionaries. At 15 years old, he said he was on a mission trip and got the opportunity to preach in the Philippines. He talked about hiking up mountains and going into a village that was receiving visitors for the first time.
Tebow mentioned that he was surrounded by lots of people but three boys walked away and went into a bamboo hut. He said a boy named Sherwin was lying on a cot. He had been born with his feet backward and the villagers thought Sherwin was cursed. Tebow said he was moved when Sherwin asked him if would carry him.
“God loves every single one of us,” Tebow told the crowd. He remembered hearing the boy say “I can’t wait to run with you in heaven.” Tebow said this really hit him and he started “ugly crying.”
Tebow said he was inspired by Sherwin to build the CURE Hospital in the Philippines for children. Tebow said lifting up boys and girls like Sherwin was more important to him than “carrying a football.”
The “macro-mission,’ Tebow said is to love God and love people. He said persistence is needed to “control course of action.”
Tebow took time to stress his “five non-negotiables: We are believing in a big God; everyone is an image-bearer; everyone has worth and meaning; see people in need; and go on a rescue mission.”
“There is power when we come together, care more about the mission than the credit and never forget why we are here, the mission we are on and that the mission is possible to accomplish,” he said.
Tebow told the story of a girl born in a remote country whose mom died when she was just 4 years old. The girl, Tebow said, laid on the ground for 20 days starving. Her name was Christabel and she had all kinds of special needs, but she was adopted because someone was touched by her resume information, specifically her name when they sounded it out as Christ is able.
Tebow talked about “fighting for people who can’t fight for themselves.”
The Tim Tebow Foundation was established in 2010, and he said “Night to Shine” is a big prom night for those with special needs to come together. He said he met his wife, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, a former Miss Universe (2017) from South Africa, through a “Night to Shine” event that she was attending with her sister with special needs in South Africa.
Tebow also mentioned being honored with a Be Bold For Jesus”Award but said there were people in the audience way more deserving of it than him.
Tebow said his parents were good role models and even when there were down to a few dollars, his mom said to give them away to help people and he said it always came back to them with God providing through neighbors who would bring them food.
Tebow shared a story about his dad preaching in a remote country where someone was sent to kill him with a machete. However, the man decided not to after hearing Tebow’s dad preach and asked for forgiveness instead.
