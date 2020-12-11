Although there were 113 school districts in Arkansas on Thursday that have “50 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period,” according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, three districts in White County came off the list this week.
An ACHI release shows that Bradford is the only White County school district on the list, which is “up from 94 a week ago and only four fewer that the highest number tracked two weeks ago.” The ACHI said 39 school districts were added to the list this week and 74 remained on the list.
The ACHI identifies districts with 50 to 90 new known infections per 10,000 residents as being in the “red zone” and districts with 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents as being in the “purple zone.”
Riverview, White County Central and Searcy were part of a group of schools that were in the red or purple zone a week earlier but dropped below that level this week.
The three districts were on Thursday’s Arkansas Department of Health educational report, though, which shows schools with five or more active COVID-19 cases. The Searcy School District had 17 active cases, while White County Central had 9, Beebe 8, Bald Knob 6 and Riverview 5.
However, Riverview Superintendent Stan Stratton reported Thursday night that Riverview had eight positive students and 80 in quarantine.
Stratton also told the Riverview School Board that there are nine staff members in quarantine and one positive faculty member. He said the Riverview community has now moved to the orange level with 46 cases per 10,000 residents.
“It’s trending in the right direction,” he said. “That is two weeks in a row it has trended down, so we hope that continues.”
Stratton said all staff members who are quarantined are not quarantined because of exposure on the Riverview campus.
In the Department of Health’s latest nursing home report, released Wednesday, there were two in White County on the list. The Oakdale Nursing Facility in Judsonia had 52 active residents and The Crossing at Riverside Health in Searcy had 65 active residents.
White County, which had 334 total active cases as of Friday, has recorded 62 deaths from COVID-19. Statewide, Arkansas health officials reported a one-day record of 55 deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,770 new confirmed or probable cases.
“We have once again reached a grave milestone in this pandemic,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.
“While we may have hope ahead from promising vaccine news, we cannot grow weary over the next few weeks,” he said.
The state Department of Health reported a total of 2,875 deaths due to the illness caused by the virus and 181,624 total cases since the pandemic began. The true number of infections in Arkansas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The health department reported 1,059 people hospitalized with the virus.
