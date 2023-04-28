Bradford and Rose Bud are poised to pick new school board members in the May 9 election, including one where the board member holding the spot died earlier this year.

Bradford has two contested positions, with three candidates vying for one of them. Nicholas Dunn, Will Toddy and Bradley Boatman are running for Position 1, which was originally filled by Russ Durham, who died Feb. 10. Superintendent Patti Stevens said that position is being filled by former Superintendent Arthur Dunn, who was appointed until after the May 9 election determines who gets elected.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.