Bradford and Rose Bud are poised to pick new school board members in the May 9 election, including one where the board member holding the spot died earlier this year.
Bradford has two contested positions, with three candidates vying for one of them. Nicholas Dunn, Will Toddy and Bradley Boatman are running for Position 1, which was originally filled by Russ Durham, who died Feb. 10. Superintendent Patti Stevens said that position is being filled by former Superintendent Arthur Dunn, who was appointed until after the May 9 election determines who gets elected.
The other contested seat in Bradford is Position 2, where incumbent Billy Burruss and Mike Clark are facing off.
Burrus told The Daily Citizen he is a lifelong resident of Bradford. “I graduated from Bradford High in 1993 and I’ve bled orange and black ever since. I married my wife, Dara, and together we have five beautiful children. Dedication to the school and staying involved are ways to describe who I am as an individual.
Burruss said he has served “25 proud years on Bradford’s School Board and 10 of those years as president of the School Board. The main reason why I find fulfillment in my duties is seeing children succeed and achieve academically. I am blessed to have played a small part in the grand scheme of the students’ high school experience and the school in its entirety. I hope to continue this commitment.”
“In the past 25 years, we have used money wisely and we are financially better off than most of the surrounding schools,” he said. “One of my goals is to make sure our patrons’ tax dollars are used to give our students the best education possible.
“Honesty, fairness and compassion are what I greet everyone with, no matter the circumstances. Once an Eagle always an Eagle.”
Clark did not respond to a request for comments.
Boatman said he also has lived in Bradford his whole life. “I attended and graduated from Bradford in 2005. I have a wonderful wife and four daughters, one who has graduated from Bradford, one that is a senior and the other two are in ninth grade and first grade.”
“The education I received from Bradford has prepared me to be successful, productive and execute in today’s world,” Boatman said. “My goal is to see growth in our school district. I want our teachers and kids to excel and succeed in academics as well and extracurricular events.
“I will put forth all the effort it takes to make sure our district remains in Bradford and thriving because it is the heartbeat of this great community.”
Toddy said he is from just outside Bradford in the Possum Grape. “I spent most of my life here and I graduated from Bradford in 2002. We moved away a little bit after high school but moved back, probably about nine or 10 years ago.”
Toddy has three kids in the Bradford schools, and said he has “been involved with the community. I was head of the summer baseball program for a few years.”
He said he decided to run for School Board because “I wanted to just do something else for the community.”
“I had a friend [Durham] who passed away recently,” Toddy said. “He was on the School Board and was involved in all kinds of stuff it seems like every time you turned around. He was in the fire department, on the School Board. He was volunteering for just about everything, and that’s one thing I always noticed about him and admired about him. He was out there for the community and I always looked up to him.
“When he passed away, something was just telling me to get more involved and I knew there was going to be a vacancy on the School Board so I put my name in for it.
Toddy said he cares “about the future of our school. I know the school is being threatened to be shut down with low student numbers and stuff for a while and we’re trying to avoid consolidation. I know we have the [Arkansas] LEARNS Act that has been passed. I know it makes things difficult on the schools. I’m just throwing my name in the hat to see if I can do my part to help.”
Dunn also did not respond to a request for comments. Neither did Daniel Compton, who is running for the Rose Bud Zone 1 position against Daniel Foster. School Board President Rodney Hipp, who currently holds the position, chose not to run again.
Foster told The Daily Citizen with Hipp stepping down that he “felt like I should run, just give it a shot.
“I am 41 years old. I was born and raised right here in Romance. My father and I graduated from Rose Bud,” Foster said. “My oldest daughter is going to graduate from Rose Bud this year.”
Foster said he is a self-employed plumber. “I would like to help make good, responsible decisions for the school. With everything going on in the world today, I want the school to be safe and fiscally responsible.”
In Zone 2, incumbent Angela Cotton is unopposed. Others running unopposed are Searcy School Board Zone 4 incumbent Brent Blakely, Beebe Zone 3 incumbent Chris McElmurry and Riverview Zone 1 incumbent Robyn Roach.
White County Election Coordinator Tara McKnight said early voting starts Tuesday and continues through May 8 at the White County Clerk’s Office, 315 N. Spruce St. The hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with no weekend hours. Only Bradford and Rose Bud voters will be voting May 9 since the other school districts chose to have early voting and absentee voting only. Election day voting is from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
