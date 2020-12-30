A Searcy teen who reportedly pulled out an orange handgun and threatened to shoot three victims at the M Star Motel in September has been officially charged.
A warrant was issued earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for 17-year-old Latrail B. Johnson, who is facing three counts of class D felony terroristic threatening.
The alleged victims were at the motel on East Race Avenue on Sept. 3 “to retrieve an ID card from their visiting parents,” Searcy Police Department Detective Laurel Aiken Sexton wrote in the affidavit.
Camera footage reportedly confirmed their account, with Johnson seen pulling “an orange item with what looked like an extended magazine attached to the bottom.”
The firearm, a semi-automatic handgun, was found under a bedside table during a search of Johnson’s room. Located next to it was “a bag of leafy substance suspected to be marijuana.”
Johnson was not in custody at the White County Detention Center early Wednesday, and no date had been set to appear in White County Circuit Court. His bond is $12,000.
A 40-year-old Searcy man also has been charged with first-degree terroristic threatening. A warrant was issued for Jimmy DeWayne Skinner Jr. on two counts of the class D felony.
Skinner reportedly threatened his wife with a rifle Sept. 27 at a residence on Pratt Road, saying he was going to kill her for “flirting” with a friend, and then threatened both of them with a tire iron. The alleged victim reportedly said he also had choked her earlier while they were fighting. The friend also reportedly confirmed that he was threatened by Skinner with a tire iron and told by Skinner he was going to kill him.
According to the affidavit written by Cpl. Heather Meadows of the White County Sheriff’s Office, Skinner denied the firearm claim but “admitted he had a tire iron.” However, Skinner’s father reportedly said that he saw his son “retrieve the rifle and threaten” to shoot his wife and also make the tire-iron threat.
Skinner also was not in custody Wednesday morning, and no court appearance had been scheduled. His bond is $5,000.
