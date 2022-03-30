The White County Central School District ended up with 19 applicants for its superintendent position.
Information acquired through a state Freedom of Information Act request showed that three candidates added their names to the pool last week before Friday's deadline.
The White County Central School Board, which is not using a search firm, has not laid out how it will select a superintendent. It held a special meeting a couple of weeks ago with a 59-minute executive session that board President Larry Stevens said was for the purpose of discussing superintendent applications, but no action was taken.
The board began searching for a superintendent after voting 3-2 in January not to renew Superintendent Dean Stanley’s contract for another year. Stanley has since accepted a job as an assistant superintendent for support services at the Searcy School District. He starts July 1.
The three new applicants to replace him are Dr. Denise Schares, Jeff Adams and John Hampton.
Schares is an associate professor of educational leadership at the University of Northern Iowa and coordinator of the superintendent program.
Previous applicants for the position included the only in-house candidate, White County Central High School Principal Dr. Jackye Underwood.
Stuttgart School District Superintendent Dr. Rick Gales, who was a final four candidate for the Searcy superintendent job, also has applied as well as Kenneth Weaver; Dr. Delarious Stewart, director of special services for the Jefferson County (Mo.) School District; Randy Oxford, principal at Brookland Middle School; Brian Cossey, director of federal programs and district operations for the Jasper School District; Toby Crosby, math and science curriculum director at Mountain Pine; Dr. Lisa Kissire, director of curriculum instruction for the Ouachita School District who earned her Doctorate of Educational Leadership at Harding University; Pharis Smith, elementary school principal in Tuckerman; Jeff Spaletta, former principal in the Dollarway and Hughes school districts; Kimberly Turner, curriculum coordinator for the Bismarck School District; Melinda Langston, elementary principal in the Alton (Mo.) School District; Clinton Williams, math teacher for the Beebe School District; Keith McDaniel, former superintendent for the Brookland School District; Jason Arrington; and Michael Odom, director of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds for the Texarkana School District.
