White County Judge Lisa Brown doesn’t expect “three little, tiny spots” of cancer recently found on one of her lungs to slow her down.
“I’m going to start an oral medication – waiting on insurance to get through all of the approval – and my doctor tells me it won’t impact me,” Brown said. “I may have some fatigue but that’s about what he expects and I should be able to continue doing anything I want to do.”
Brown, in her first year as county judge, said the cancer was found during routine scans she undergoes each year after having breast cancer in 2018, when she was administrative assistant to County Judge Michael Lincoln, whom she replaced when he decided to retire at the end of last year, and recently had some routine scans “and they found three little tiny spots on my lung.”
Brown said she just found about the cancer in the middle of last week and still did not know for certain which medication her insurance will approve.
“It is what is and I’m going to take my medicine and keep on keeping on,” she said.
Brown said she appreciates prayers being said on her behalf, feels fine and has no symptoms. “Everything is fine. I’m going to start this medicine when they get it all approved through insurance and figure out which one is the best one.”
She said she hopes those praying for her now have been praying for her during her entire time as county judge, “not just because of this.”
Cancer is also a familiar fight for her family. In addition to her breast cancer, Brown said her husband was diagnosed with a rare lymphoma in 2008 in which “95 percent of his bone marrow was cancerous.”
“We didn’t know if he was going to make it,” Brown said. “He went through the treatment and he takes a pill that smothers it out. I think it’s going to be very similar [to the one she may be taking]. He works every single day, harder than most men.
“This is not the news I wanted, but it is not devastating news. I’m going to be able to keep going and functioning and do my job.”
