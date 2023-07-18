White County Judge Lisa Brown doesn’t expect “three little, tiny spots” of cancer recently found on one of her lungs to slow her down.

“I’m going to start an oral medication – waiting on insurance to get through all of the approval – and my doctor tells me it won’t impact me,” Brown said. “I may have some fatigue but that’s about what he expects and I should be able to continue doing anything I want to do.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.