Three arrests have been made in Searcy related to several fentanyl overdose deaths in White County, according to Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the White County Sheriff's Office and leader of its Special Response Team.
Seiders said Tuesday that investigators with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Special Response Team and the Searcy Police Department executed a search warrant Thursday at the residence of Christopher and Ethan Neal at 205 1/2 W. Market Ave.
“Investigators located over 100 counterfeit Oxycodone and Xanax pills during the search," Seiders said in a news release. "These pills were made to look like common prescription drugs but instead contained fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. Investigators also located digital scales, pill cutters, used doses of Narcan [also called naloxone, used to stave off opioid overdose] and $2,380 in cash.”
Christian Ethan Neal, Christopher Neal and Ashley Swindle were arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, a class Y felony; maintaining a drug premises, a class B felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class D felony.
Seiders said all three are out on bail. The investigation is ongoing and Seiders said additional charges are pending.
"Law enforcement is often placed at odds with narcotics end users, but that does not mean that we do not take seriously our duty to protect all our citizens, whatever the personal choices they make," Seiders said. "We often lack cooperation from end users who do not want to give up their source, but in this case, the harm done by the misrepresentation of what they were sold allowed us to develop actionable investigative leads."
Anyone with information about “hot” doses they received or a loved one received, can call (501) 279-1006. “We want to know,” Seiders said.
