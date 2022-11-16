The Searcy School District will be offering three pathways during the next school year to gear students toward health sciences education.

At last month’s meeting of the Searcy School Board, Searcy High School Assistant Principal Megan Churchwell laid out plans for the career and technical programs that the district has been working on for the high school. There will be a nursing track, an emergency medical technician track and a sports medicine track.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.