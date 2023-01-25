Three Searcy men are officially facing aggravated residential burglary charges after reportedly robbing a Meadow Lake Apartments resident last November at gunpoint.
In addition to the class Y felony, Wesley Merriel Martin Jr., 23, has been charged with class D felony theft of property. He also was charged as a habitual offender and is facing enhanced penalties for engaging in a violent criminal group activity, according to the warrant issued last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The same charges were filed against Nikolas Damion Gaskin, who turns 22 today, and Shawn Douglas Chadwick, 21, but they were not charged as habitual offenders.
All three are set to appear in White County Circuit Court for plea and arraignment Feb. 7. Martin remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Wednesday on a $65,000 bond. Gaskin and Chadwick were released on $50,000 bail.
According to the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Sgt. Spenser Dangerfield, officers responded Nov. 16 around 9:24 a.m. to a shots-fired call at the apartments. When they arrived, the alleged victim reportedly said that he had been robbed inside an apartment at gunpoint by three White males, with one of the suspects hitting him in the face when he wouldn’t give them his wallet. In addition to the wallet, they reportedly took a PlayStation 4 and Glock .45 box.
The alleged victim also reportedly said that he “used a Glock .45 to defend himself against the three suspects” who were “people we were out with.”
Lt. Todd Wells told The Daily Citizen in November that a 911 call had been received from the alleged victim “telling us someone had just broken into his residence at Meadow Lake Apartments, trying to rob him. The victim went on to explain gunshots were exchanged and the suspects fled on foot. Officers arrived along with our Criminal Investigation Division and were able to get descriptions of the suspects and which way they ran off.”
No one was injured from the gunshots. Wells said.
After a BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued, two of the suspects matching the alleged victim’s description, Gaskin and Chadwick, were found about 30 minutes later in the 700 block of East Market Avenue. Gaskin reportedly had a Glock .45 box in a backpack with the same serial number as the one used by the alleged victim.
The perimeter was “secured” around an apartment that both of those suspects had been seen exiting, Dangerfield wrote. However, while officers were waiting on a search warrant, a woman “answered the door and agreed to let officers inside.” Martin, who came out of a back bedroom, was asked about the missing property and reportedly “voluntarily” retrieved a black backpack from the bedroom that contained the PlayStation 4 and the alleged victim’s wallet.
An Arkansas Crime Information Center check also showed that Martin had outstanding warrants. He was arrested and taken to the Searcy Police Department for questioning. During the interview, Dangerfield wrote that Martin claimed that “he was at the apartment the whole time and someone brought him the property that he had,” although he would not give a name.
Security footage from Harding Public Safety and still images from the Big Red gas station reportedly showed all three suspects “running away from the area of Meadowlake Apartments.” Martin reportedly had the same backpack in the video that he had given to officers. He also had denied being with the other two suspects when the robbery occurred.
Gaskin also was identified in the video as wearing the same backpack that he had when he was apprehended. He reportedly also had multiple tattoos that had been described by the alleged victim. Dangerfield wrote that Gaskin declined to speak to him, but “I determined there to be probable cause that Gaskin entered into Dye’s apartment and forcibly stole property with the threat of using a gun against” the alleged victim.
While Gaskin was in jail, Dangerfield wrote that he sent Jail Mail messages where he “admitted to committing a violent felony and spoke about the time he would serve in prison for it.”
Chadwick, who was wearing the same red pants on when he was arrested that were seen in the footage, reportedly denied being involved in the robbery, but said he was in the area of Meadowlake Apartments, heard gunshots and ran. He also reportedly said he met up with the other two suspects “shortly after by chance, not because he was involved with them.”
