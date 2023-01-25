Three Searcy men are officially facing aggravated residential burglary charges after reportedly robbing a Meadow Lake Apartments resident last November at gunpoint.

In addition to the class Y felony, Wesley Merriel Martin Jr., 23, has been charged with class D felony theft of property. He also was charged as a habitual offender and is facing enhanced penalties for engaging in a violent criminal group activity, according to the warrant issued last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The same charges were filed against Nikolas Damion Gaskin, who turns 22 today, and Shawn Douglas Chadwick, 21, but they were not charged as habitual offenders.

