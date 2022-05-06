A third candidate entered the Searcy mayor’s race this week after the city’s filing period opened Wednesday.
As of Friday afternoon, both of the candidates who had announced they were running, current Mayor Kyle Osborne and Searcy High School English teacher April Butler, had filed for the office. However, Sgt. Jason McGlawn from the Searcy Police Department also filled out paperwork Thursday to run for the position in the November general election, according to information provided by White County Deputy Clerk Dani Smith.
Searcy is one of six cities in the county that have an “alternative filing period ordinance.” Filing in those cities, which also include Bald Knob, Beebe, Higginson, Judsonia and McRae started at noon Wednesday and runs through noon, May 23.
In addition to the mayor’s race in Searcy, two candidates have filed for the city clerk/treasurer position – incumbent Jerry Morris and Dalton Drye, a 2020 Harding University graduate who majored in accounting.
Four Searcy City Council members also have filed for reelection. They are David Morris for Ward 1, Position 2; Rodger Cargile for Ward 2, Position 2; Tonia Hale for Ward 3, Position 1; and Don Raney for Ward 3, Position 2.
In Bald Knob, City Clerk/Treasurer Tammy Wools has filed for reelection, while Colby Leonard has filed to run for Ward 1, Position 1 on the council, Dennis Rutherford has filed for reelection for Ward 1, Position-2 and Mary Lou Smith is seeking reelection for Ward 3, Position 2.
In Higginson, Council member Austyn Sarringar has filed for reelection for Ward 2, Position 1.
Also, a couple of mayors are trying to retain their spots, with Stan Robinson filing for reelection in Judsonia and Joel Pruitt seeking to remain McRae’s mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.