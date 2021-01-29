A 37-year-old McRae man who reportedly put his mother through “three days of hell” has been officially charged with second-degree domestic battery.
A warrant for David N. Dempsey on the class C felony charge was issued Jan. 25 at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He was not in the White County Detention Center as of Friday afternoon and no court appearance had been scheduled.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Misty Goss of the White County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence on Coley Road in McRae on Nov. 26 for a domestic disturbance. There, a woman at least 60 years old reportedly told them that a disturbance with her son over her not allowing him to use her phone became physical.
On Nov. 24, Dempsey had “grabbed her wrist, twisted it and ‘tore the skin off,’” the woman reportedly told the deputies. That day and over the next two days, he also had reportedly “punched multiple holes in the wall, ripped the door down and had been verbally aggressive.”
She reportedly said the wound to her wrist Nov. 24 had reopened and was bleeding “due to the violence” Nov. 26, after which she had “locked herself in the bathroom and called 911.”
On Jan. 21, Dempsey was found guilty in White County District Court-Searcy Division of class A misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order and given 10 days in jail and ordered to pay $400 in fines and costs for a Nov. 30 incident.
A warrant also was issued for a 61-year-old Beebe woman on a charge of first-degree domestic battery, a class B felony.
Monicia M. Taylor reportedly stabbed her 66-year-old ex-husband in the chest twice with “a box cutter-style knife” Dec. 7 at a residence on South Main Street in Beebe.
According to Detective Jeremy L. Bokker with the Beebe Police Department, officers began administering first aid when they arrived and the alleged victim was taken by NorthStar EMS for medical treatment. Bokker wrote in the affidavit that the knife was found in “the bedroom of the apartment and taken into evidence.”
No court appearance had been set for Taylor as of Friday afternoon, and she was not in custody.
A 48-year-old Beebe resident accused of choking his alleged victim several times and threatening to “let her know what an abused woman feels like” also has been officially charged with aggravated assault and misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery.
A warrant for Richard Orville Smith was issued earlier this month on the class D felony and class A misdemeanor charges at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. No court appearance had been set as of Friday afternoon, and Smith was not in custody.
According to the affidavit written by Officer Scott A. Everson of the Beebe Police Department, the alleged victim told police Nov. 9 that Smith had choked her to the point that she had almost lost consciousness in her bedroom. He also reportedly threatened her while pointing at a gun on the nightstand.
When she attempted to leave, he reportedly took her purse, which contained her phone, then put her in another chokehold that almost caused her to pass out, dragging her through two rooms, “striking her body against furniture in both rooms.”
A warrant also was issued for Chase Alan Watkins, 33, of Bald Knob on a class D felony third-degree domestic battery charge for allegedly punching a pregnant woman multiple times in the head and throwing her onto the pavement on Arkansas Highway 258 in Bald Knob on Nov. 14. Watkins is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday, but was not in custody Friday afternoon.
Watkins reportedly later told deputies that he was arguing with the alleged victim when she started hitting him, and he “only shoved her away from him before he then left.”
