Three arrests have been made after shots were fired in a neighborhood near where Searcy High School students were gathering for prom Saturday night, according to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department.
The shots were fired in the 2100 block of Jonathan Lane, Wells said, but were not related to the prom being held in Sullards Annex on the east side of campus that connects to that street.
Kameron Cooperwood, 20, of Searcy was arrested Saturday around 6 p.m. after the department’s Criminal Investigation Division was called out to investigate and developed him as a suspect, Wells said. He was preliminarily charged with three counts of criminal attempt to commit capital murder.
“A search warrant was issued for Kameron Cooperwood’s residence,” Wells said “and since firearms had already been involved, the Searcy Police Department’s Special Response Team was called to help execute the search warrant.”
The search warrant resulted in additional arrests after drugs, money and firearms were found. Cooperwood's brothers, Elijah, 26, and Kareem, 22, also of Searcy, were both arrested and charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule IV or V controlled substance with purpose to deliver and possession drug paraphernalia.
According to Wells, Kameron Cooperwood was additionally charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree (creating risk of death or serious physical injury), terroristic act, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule IV or V controlled substance with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“The incident seems to have stemmed from a domestic-related argument between Kameron Cooperwood and one of our victims,” Wells said. “After driving away, the victim reported her and her small child were shot at multiple times by Kameron Cooperwood. Some of the rounds hit a nearby neighbor’s vehicle while they were in it with their small child.”
The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force is also assisting in the investigation, he said.
Wells said a high volume of traffic from Searcy High School’s prom prompted officers to close off Jonathan Lane “to help us secure evidence and execute the search warrant.” However, once officers arrived to the initial call and the scene was secured, “we never considered the school to be in any danger,” Wells said. “We, in fact, had three officers working off-duty security for the prom which helped in a quick response and arrest of Kameron Cooperwood.
“We were immediately in direct contact with school officials relaying information on the street closing and the safety of students.”
Wells said this case remains under investigation. Kameron Cooperwood remained in the White County Detention Center on Monday on a $250,000 bond. Elijah and Kareem Cooperwood were no longer in custody Monday.
While no one was injured in Saturday's shooting in Searcy, at least nine teenagers suffered non-life-threatening injuries last weekend in Jasper County, Texas, at an after-prom party. The ages of the victims there ranged from 15-19 years old, according to CNN, and continued a record pace for mass shootings this year with 173 having been reported through Monday, resulting in 225 deaths and at least 675 injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.