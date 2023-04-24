Three arrests have been made after shots were fired in a neighborhood near where Searcy High School students were gathering for prom Saturday night, according to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department.

The shots were fired in the 2100 block of Jonathan Lane, Wells said, but were not related to the prom being held in Sullards Annex on the east side of campus that connects to that street.

