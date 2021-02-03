Three architect firms interested in taking on the Searcy Public Library renovation project are in the running out of 10 that submitted their qualifications by Jan. 10, according to White County Regional Library System Director Darla Ino.
No selection had been made yet, Ino said earlier this week, but she confirmed that the three firms being considered are Hoffman Architectural of Searcy and Polk Stanley Wilcox and Stocks Mann/SAPP Design Architects, both of Little Rock.
Ino, Searcy City Engineer Mark Engineer, White County Regional Library System board Chairman Clay Goff, City Councilman Logan Cothern and Jean Ann Bell, chairwoman of the Searcy Public Library Board, make up the architect selection committee.
Interviews with the three firms were held last week – two of them were in person and one was done virtually. “We will be presenting one of the three to the City Council at their February meeting,” Ino said. “It will really be a recommendation to the City Council [for it to approve].”
The council holds its agenda meetingThursday at 6 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., and its regular meeting Tuesday.
Once the architect is selected, Ino said a lot of things will start happening concerning converting the former Searcy Athletic Club at West Beebe-Capps Expressway and Skyline Drive into the new library.
“Our next step will be working with that architect to put together a plan on how we will be renovating that building and what we can afford, what we’d like to see and what is practical,” she said. “All those things we will know whenever we start working with someone professional, looking at the building. We have some ideas but we need to be able to put those down and have estimates for cost and so on. It’s going to be the most fun part of the project.”
The library system and the city each agreed last year to pay $850,000 for the purchase of the building, which closed Sept. 30. Then-owner of the building, Dr. David Staggs agreed to pay half of the estimated $175,000 needed to waterproof the building as a flooding precaution, and the White County Quorum Court has agreed to kick in $500,000 to help with the remodel.
The current library on Pleasure Avenue was built in 1966 and has 9,000 square feet. The athletic club was established in 1991 and the building is around 33,000 square feet.
