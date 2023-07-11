Three Searcy students going into the ninth grade got to spend part of their summer in New York performing at Carnegie Hall, the storied concert venue.
Ahlf Junior High School students Ellie Huff, a viola player, and Aurora Long and Bella Biggs, cello players, were nominated by their conductor, Rochelle Cobb, to participate in the Middle School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. Students worldwide were nominated for the June 17 event.
Huff said she was informed through email that she would be performing after she “spent two months rehearsing a piece and then I recorded it and I sent it in. I filled out a bunch of forms and they analyze like 10,000 nominations for band, orchestra and choir, and then they sent us the results in March.”
Huff said she has been playing the viola for three years. “I felt a little out of place because most people there had been playing for a long time.”
Her father, James, said, “I thought this was going to be a very competitive opportunity, and it was, and I told Ellie to audition and we’ll figure it out if this works out. That was an amazing moment to find out it did work out.”
Isabella Biggs’ father, Lee, said his daughter has been playing the cello “with the school orchestra” around three years as well.
“She had a good learning curve that first year and then she just really started picking it up and took an interest in it, so we got her private lessons twice a week with two different instructors, and as soon as she started private lessons on top of what she was doing in school, it just took off,” he said. “Ever since then, especially this year in eighth grade, everything started coming together for her.
“She made All Region in central Arkansas through the school and since she made All Region, they were invited to try out for the Arkansas Youth Symphony. So her and the other girls [Huff and Long], they tried out for that and all three of them made that as well.”
The nomination for Carnegie Hall followed, he said, “and she just kind of thought, ‘No way that this will happen but I’ll submit my audition tapes.’ So she submitted her tapes and they told us a few months back that she was accepted. Her, Aurora and Ellie were all accepted, so it was great.”
Bella Biggs said after she was nominated by Cobb to play, “I didn’t think I was going to get in at all and it was actually more of a last-minute audition, but I ended up auditioning and a few months later, I got a message that I got it, so that was really surprising.”
Biggs said the cello wasn’t her first choice as an instrument when she first started playing. “I wanted to play the violin but something just seemed right about playing the cello. I listened to more music and it sounded really pretty, that’s what got me into it.”
Long, who said she has been playing the cello for a little over three years, also did not have the instrument as her first choice. She said it was “actually my second choice. I almost went for the bass but cello was something my mom played and it also came easier to me than violin or viola, mostly because of how you have to hold the violin or viola.”
The performance
When the lights went down in Carnegie Hall, Long said, “I felt a little bit stressed but I was calmer than I thought I should have been because I have never spent 13 straight hours on rehearsing four songs so I was pretty set. I was confident and I was just excited to be there. I made it.”
Huff said they performed around 8:20 p.m. and “it was so really amazing to hear the first note in the hall and see all the people in the audience.” She said of the four songs they did, “some of it was more classical and some of it had more of a story to it. We went on second after the choir.”
Biggs said that on performance night, “whenever I walked in, I started completely freaking out. I was super nervous. I was worried I was going to forget all my music.”
“We’re all backstage and it’s just kind of quiet for a little bit and then we all just start talking,” Biggs said. “I made so many new friends backstage that I hadn’t even really met before, like in the few days leading up to the performance, and so that really calmed me down and then we get on stage and it was just like ‘wow.’ You see all these people and it’s huge and you can hear everything because the sound is just amazing in there.
“I was so nervous but I was also excited and proud of myself and all the other people that were there with me because all of the hard work that we’ve been putting into those auditions and the rehearsal dates before, it was like it finally paid off and you’re finally seeing it come true.”
Huff, who also was the White County Spelling Bee champion this year and advanced to the state bee, said the Carnegie Hall performance “might have either been in the same category as the spelling bees or in one all of its own because I got to know a lot of people really well because I spent more time with them, that was really good.”
Huff said in the orchestra, “pretty much everybody was either from Texas, Virginia or Nebraska.”
The concert sounded “just amazing,” James Huff said. “I do really believe that it was junior high players. It sounded just impeccable in the quality of the sound and the way they harmonized.” he said they “were in tune with their instruments.” He said it “was a real treat and for Ellie to be a part of that and, of course, we were very proud of her and proud of her for all the work she put in on auditioning to enable that. Lots of gratitude as well. I’m grateful to Searcy schools for investing in the orchestra program.”
After the performance, Ellie Huff said there was catering for the students to eat and there was a reception at the hotel. “I think mostly, I’m not going to forget the people,” she said. “I also think I grew musically.”
Biggs’ biggest takeaway was “I made so many new friends that I miss so much. We actually still keep it touch. We text like every day, even when we’re back home. I learned so much new stuff from my conductor and from the other people around me that were there because we all relied on each other if there were things we didn’t understand or we just needed help with something.”
Long said the experience is one she will remember for the rest of her life. Her mother, Cassie, said with a giggle, “I never met anyone that has played in Carnegie so I feel pretty awesome about that. I am so beyond words on how excited I am for her getting ready and then going up there. It was amazing.”
The preparation
Huff said that she arrived in New York the Wednesday before her performance, while her parents flew in that Friday.
Biggs’ parents and her little brother, Winston, flew out with her to New York. “We just made it our family vacation for this summer,” Lee Biggs said. “Bella was with the WorldStrides Group for the honors program concert for the first three days and for the remainder of the trip, the next four days, we just spent together as a family sightseeing and all that.”
Aurora Long said, “It was really cool to meet people from all around the country and be around people with my same skill level or way above it and it was really great to work with them. Rehearsals were supersmooth because we had an amazing conductor and everyone just worked well together. There was no discord.”
Huff said there were 10 students total who played the viola in New York. “We did a lot of rehearsals before we did the actual event.”
On most of the day Thursday and Friday, Huff said the students rehearsed but in the evening they did activities. “I saw [the comedy play] ‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong.’ They divided us up into three groups to go see three different shows.”
“The girls went with the orchestra group and they got to see ‘Aladdin,’” Lee Biggs said.
Carnegie Hall itself, Huff said, “on the outside it looked a little bit like a dollhouse because it was under construction so that had this roll paper up, but the inside was much prettier than the outside. I kind of already knew what to expect because I had seen pictures of it but it was still a really pretty stage and it was a pretty performance venue.”
As a special memento of the performance, Huff said the conductor got all of them Carnegie Hall tickets of the night of their performance.
The city
After the concert, Huff met up with her parents to see some more of New York. “We were mostly targeting New York bagels, New York pizza and ice cream,” she said.
She said during her time there, she thought some of the buildings’ architecture was “pretty cool and it was also very stimulating. We did get to see the Empire State Building because we were just a few blocks away from it.”
Lee Biggs said this was his family’s first trip to New York but he and his wife went together about 12 years ago. “We just did the typical. We took the kids to the 9/11 memorial and paid our respects at that and kind of had an educational day on the history of that with the kids. We did the Statue of Library, the Brooklyn Bridge, went and saw all the bridges and went and saw a play on Broadway, the new ‘Harry Potter’ play, which was actually really, really good.
“I’ll be honest with you, I was not expecting to enjoy that that much but that would up being one of the highlights of the trip. It was amazing. I was blown away by the special effects.”
Lee Biggs said his family also “did bagels in the morning, but I tell you as far as food goes, the best that we did, we went right over to Brooklyn and right under the Brooklyn Bridge is a famous little Italian pizza place [Grimaldi’s Pizzeria]; it was outstanding. The food was one of the best parts for me so on Father’s Day, they took me to the little famous pizza place under the Brooklyn Bridge.”
Bella Biggs said she was previously in New York at a young age so really didn’t remember much about it. This time, she made memories from the very start of the trip.
“Whenever we got off the plane, we went straight to the hotel but we weren’t able to check in yet, so we left our bags there and walked around New York City for a few hours,” she said. “Me and Aurora hung out together. We just walked around there. We went shopping and it was just amazing.
“You see all the buildings and you realize all the hard work you put in, like you finally made it, that’s when it actually started to kick in for me because I didn’t start to process it until I was actually there.”
Madame Tussauds’ wax museum was a place Biggs found to be “really cool. Me and my family went to the Statue of Liberty, which was really cool. I didn’t really remember it much from when I was younger and then the Brooklyn Bridge that was probably really cool. There were some great photos that I got there.”
Aurora Long said this also was her second time to go to New York. She was around 7 year old when she went there the first time. This time, she said “all of the buildings were very big. I was not used to being in a place with a lot of people and larger buildings because Searcy is pretty small in comparison.”
Long said getting to watch the “Aladdin” musical “was really cool. Broadway actors are awesome.” She said she was excited to be “going around to everywhere that we could.”
Cassie Long said her daughter “liked the variety. She liked be able to try lots of different things. That was big for her; she was excited for all the new stuff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.