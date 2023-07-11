Three Searcy students going into the ninth grade got to spend part of their summer in New York performing at Carnegie Hall, the storied concert venue.

Ahlf Junior High School students Ellie Huff, a viola player, and Aurora Long and Bella Biggs, cello players, were nominated by their conductor, Rochelle Cobb, to participate in the Middle School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. Students worldwide were nominated for the June 17 event.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.