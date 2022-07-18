The Beebe School District's improvement plan for school safety includes every building having a "threat assessment team," according to Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail.
Nail told the Beebe School Board at Monday’s meeting what the district is doing to address school safety, presenting the recommendations from the Arkansas School Safety Commission, the district's current practice and its improvement plan.
The commission was formed in 2018 by Gov. Asa Hutchinson after the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 and wounded 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. It reconvened in June after the May school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two adults at Robb Elementary School.
The first recommendation from the commission, Nail said, is that every school district should conduct “climate surveys” across all campuses and develop and implement an action plan based on the findings of the surveys.
“What the plan is,” Nail said, “we are going to start with our staff about like, ‘Do you feel safe in school? What are the areas that you feel like we need to improve on?' So we can get staff input and eventually, we’re going to ask the kids that, not off the bat but that’s the plan.”
Nail said the next recommendation is implementing a program that “deters bullying behaviors and promotes social-emotional learning and positive peer relationships."
The district's plan for improvement showed the “anonymous reporting app” called CatapultEMS that it will use and that is costing $8,000. There also will be a streamlined bullying policy flowchart posted on the district’s website and anti-bullying posters will be in all classrooms and bathrooms. The total cost will be $10,000.
“I went to three bullying workshops last week,” Nail said “and two were excellent.”
Another recommendation was providing access to training in youth mental health first aid for all personnel who interact with students. Additional training for school personnel may include adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), trauma-informed schools, drug-endangered children and social-emotional learning.
“We are doing the mental health first aid this summer with the principals, the counselors and the nurses, and the teachers, we will get them all next year,” Nail said.
Act 620 and 648 of 2021 requires all school counselors to complete the mental health first aid training every four years. Act 551 and 622 of 2021 also requires all school resources officers to complete this training every four years. Nail said the district is in compliance with the laws.
Establishing a behavioral threat assessment team was addressed next by Nail. He said Ryan Marshall has been working hard on it, and every building will have one. Marshall, who is the director of school safety for the district, said those teams will be consist of the assistant principal in each building, the counselor, the SRO associated with that building, two teachers and the district’s mental health coordinator. A dean of students for the junior high and high school also are being added to primarily help with the “bullying issue.”
Nail said if there is a threat that comes into the district, “unfortunately, you’re going to get a text from me and [for example] it’s going to say that we had an incident at the junior high, a threat. Ninety-nine percent of the time, it’s thankfully nothing. So a threat is made, this year we will have a threat assessment team.”
Nail said the text that he will send will say that “we have had a threat at the junior high and we are assessing the situation. Then, we will talk to the admin involved and then the next thing that we will do is that the teachers will send an email ... either before or after school. Then we send a text message out to the parents [who have kids] in that building.”
Nail said what ultimately happens with threats is that eventually they get onto social media and he said a TV station will usually come running to Beebe.
“That’s the most transparent way we can do when we have an issue because if we don’t do it that way, it looks like we are trying to hide something that’s happened," Nail said of sending out the information, "but the negative is we have a really safe school here but if you don’t live in Beebe, it’s like, ‘Man, they have a lot of stuff going on in Beebe.’”
He said he would rather be completely transparent and let people know what happened from when it started until it is over. Marshall said this could also pertain to a bullying situation or anything else they think might need to be assessed.
The behavioral threat assessment with mental health and prevention recommendation is estimated to cost $85,000, which includes salary and benefits.
Another recommendation from the state is that the Arkansas Department of Education should review the roles and responsibilities of school counselors to provide increased time with students for counseling and social-emotional learning as well as referrals to community resources as appropriate. Act 190 of 2019 requires that school counselors spend 90 percent of the time with students, and the district says it is in compliance of the requirement.
It is also recommended that the district develop a “coordinated crisis response team to mitigate the emotional impact of any traumatic events that impacts a district.” Nail said the district’s mental health coordinator will facilitate the team.
Safety assessments
Under “Audits, Emergency Operation Plans and Drills Recommendations,” the commission says schools should modify their fire drills to include additional time for the teacher to evaluate the situation by looking, listening and observing prior to evacuating their classrooms. Nail said Beebe currently meets the requirements for yearly fire drills but will modify them to address the recommendation.
Comprehensive school safety assessments also should be required to be conducted every three years and reviewed by the school board and school administration. The cost of assessments would be $28,000.
Another recommendation concerns school nurses and staff being trained in efforts that enhance the emergency medical response within schools. Nail said Beebe currently meets requirements for emergency training of nurses and the district’s improvement plan would like to encourage more staff to obtain CPR training by offering a $100 stipend. He said it would be a $40,000 expense.
At the conference Nail attended on safety, he said it was mentioned that everybody had to be trained — “the cafeteria ladies, the substitutes, everyone needs to be trained on what’s going on."
Turning to “Intelligence and Communications Recommendations,” Nail said all of the SROs have dedicated lines to county and city law enforcement. He said the CatapultEMS system will “streamline communication in emergency situations."
Assistant Director of Communication and Instructional Technology Jessica Prothro said the district’s safety team would be trained on how to use the CatapultEMS app and the goal after that is to train the staff on that. She said it is a complete “emergency management system. There is anonymous reporting so any student, parent or community member can support suspicious activity, bullying or harmful activity they see, any of that.”
Prothro said there is also an internal report side for staff to report incidents. The identified administrators would investigate the incident and decide if it needs to be escalated or even made into an alert where law enforcement, SRO and the safety committee are informed. There will be a link on the district’s website where the option will be available to download the app.
Under the district’s improvement plan, it also would like to add a direct line between administrators and law enforcement but needs more input and the cost is unknown at this point.
Fiscal security
As far as “fiscal security” concerning the safety plans Nail said he received a call from state Rep. Jim Wooten before the board meeting and asked him what he could tell the board “about this pot of money.” Nail said Title IV from the federal government has "a billion dollars. The problem is, for the nation, is we don’t have any idea when we are going to get it. We can’t just get the money and spend it.” Nail said federal money is usually tied to something.
He said there is also talk of $50 million that is going to be allocated from the surplus at the state level, but Wooten told him there is absolutely no talk right now about when it would be given out or how it should be spent.
The district’s safety committee meets July 27 and Nail said members will bring with them ideas. The Arkansas Legislative special session starts Aug. 8. Nail said even if legislators establish a $50 million pot for education safety money, rules will have to be written, so it might be November before anything is known.
“Our No. 1 priority if we do get money is that we got locks on every door so teachers can lock them easy and not get a key out to turn them.” Nail said. “No. 2 is to have the vestibule have the bulletproof film and then the bollards [barriers] that people can’t drive cars through.”
He said the district would need 81 of the bollards and the cost would be $81,100. The bullet-resistant film for all the vestibules would be $24,000, Nail said. Lockdown shades for classrooms were discussed and the cost would be $6,000 to add them.
A safety conference takeaway, Nail referenced, was that the city and county would have keys to get into all the buildings and gates.
Marshall will walk building every month to check on doors to see if they are locked and will fill out a form and given it to each particular principal and if doors are not being locked, it will be addressed.
Any security upgrades, Nail said, would have to be approved by the School Board.
He said even though he wants everyone to feel welcome in the schools, “Hallpass” will be implemented districtwide under the improvement plan where everyone would have to wear a sticker to enter a building.
Nail said the most important thing the district wants everyone to know about school safety is that “we are trying to make the environment as safe as possible.”
When it comes to prioritizing the state recommendations for school safety, Nail said the district will be trying to do as many of the 30 on the list as it is able to do and will utilize its safety committee.
He said the the district is moving as fast as it can to get all of the safety measures done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.