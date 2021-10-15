Retired Harding University history and political science professor Dr. Cheri Yecke has been a vocal opponent of the city of Searcy trying to make its 1-percent sales and use tax permanent. On Friday, she sat down with The Daily Citizen to explain why.
The newspaper invited Will Moore, spokesman for the Moving Searcy Forward community group supporting the tax, and Mayor Kyle Osborne or city representatives to sit in on the meeting to respond to Yecke’s charts or answer questions. However, Moore declined and Osborne said he would not be able to make it.
Yecke, a former secretary of education in Virginia, commissioner of education in Minnesota and chancellor of education in Florida, said she was not involved when Searcy voters passed the eight-year, 1-percent sales and use tax in 2014, but when she saw that the city would be “going after a special election“ in February to make the tax permanent, she began looking into the tax. Voters rejected the February measure, but the city is holding another special election Nov. 9 to try again for a permanent tax, with the temporary tax set to expire in June 2022.
“I went online and saw that the mayor had said the city could not survive without the tax in his state of the city address when he was first elected,” she said. “I believe that is where I read it and I thought, if that was true, why didn’t he put it on the 2020 ballot in November because he would have the time. Instead, it was a special election so that caught my radar.
“And as I began to investigate more, I thought this just is wrong because there was no plan on how to spend the money, there was no reporting to the public what was recurring expenses, what were ongoing expenses, so that first letter to the editor back I guess in late January, I just published it with my questions.”
She said she was surprised to find that “a group of people actually photocopied that on a flier and passed it out to people.”
“Then, the vote failed [Feb. 9] and the mayor had his focus groups,” Yecke said. “Still, I couldn’t get any information and we repeatedly asked, ‘Please, tell us how much do we really need versus how much could be spent on wants, and I was so disappointed because we could not get answers, so to me it’s emblematic of a larger issue of transparency.”
She mentioned federal COVID-19 money as an example of lack of transparency. She said she has seen news releases “from other places where they are telling their people how much money they have gotten from their federal COVID funds and how they are spending it. We received $2.445 million and not a peep. It’s like crickets, crickets chirping, we have no idea how that money is being spent.”
Yecke said when it comes to tax needs, she believes “Searcy only needs a half-percent to maintain services,” while the city says that it needs the full 1-percent.
“If you look at the $3.3 million needed [based on an article in the newspaper in April], that’s just a pinch less than half,” she said. “I try to make the point that needs are different than wants. Needs are necessary, wants are a desire.”
Hurting poor
Another point Yecke mentioned was that she thinks a sales tax is “regressive. It’s going to hurt lower-income people or retirees on fixed income more than anyone else.” Yecke referenced four articles about how taxes hurt the poor, including one from Maine.
To support her assertion, she presented a chart of “Searcy’s peer cities and rankings based on median household income.” The chart ranked Searcy sixth in population with 22,937 residents and a median income of $42,181. Some other cities included Maumelle with 19,251 in population and a median income of $79,182; Cabot with a population of 26,569 and a median income of $57,635; Russellville with a population of 28,940 and a median income of $36,360; Jacksonville with a population of 29,477 and a median income of $40,720; Sherwood with a population of 32,731 and a median income of $58,300 andBenton with a population of 35,014 and a median income of $52,341.
Yecke noted that Searcy “has eight peer cities with larger median household incomes and eight peer cities with lower median incomes.
“We are in the middle and we’re even below the state average, so with a regressive tax, we’re not like a Maumelle, a totally wealthy area,” she said. “Since we are middle class on average, we know that this sales tax is going to hurt those who make less than that in our community. Why would we want to burden those on a fixed income with a full 1-percent when all the city actually needs is a half-percent? And on top of that with a half-percent tax, that frees up over $3 million in the local community that could be spent on local businesses, and I think that is huge because these businesses are just starting to recover from the pandemic and why not let the people have some of their money back to spend locally, which we could be confident it?”
Yecke said she doesn’t know exactly how many churches Searcy has but “it’s quite a few and if you [look at] Psalms and Proverbs and like Matthew 25, ‘Whatever you do for the least of my brethren, you do for me,’ so I do not feel it’s ethical to ask for a 1-percent tax when only a half is needed because a sales tax is regressive.”
Lack of planning
Yecke also said city officials “have not been intentional in their planning.”
“Before the February vote, they could not communicate what it was we needed, how the money needed to be spent, etc., and now it seems like the sky is falling and there are dire consequences and this could happen or that could happen when we waited in February for that information,” she said. “So if truly the need is that intense, why didn’t we know that in February, instead suddenly they are saying there is a dire need. We never heard that in February so that leads me again to the conclusion that they don’t need that full 1-percent.”
The day after the vote was taken in February, Yecke said there was a Searcy City Council member who said “in order for Searcy to progress, we have got to keep coming up with ideas and we will keep throwing them at the wall and see what sticks. Right now, both ideas are on the floor so we’ve got to throw some more stuff at the wall.”
Yecke said, “I was appalled. I think that sent the wrong message about how planning occurs in Searcy. It needs to be intentional and we need to communicate with the people instead of just guessing at the needs and throwing them at the wall.”
She said city officials are not listening to what the voters have had to say about this tax or the advertising and promotions tax passed by the City Council in 2019.
“Searcy citizens rejected the A&P tax in April 2020; in March 2019, the city approved it anyway, without a single public hearing,” she said. “In May 2017, Searcy voters rejected a 3 mill increase to fund a new library; in February 2021, Searcy voters rejected making the 1-percent tax permanent; in February 2021, voters rejected a proposal to use $14 million of the A&P tax to improve the ballfields, which was estimated to cost only $8.5 million.
“The mayor’s focus group repeatedly asked for information regarding how much of the $6.6 million taken in annually was for recurring expenses. Focus group members have been trying to get officials to tell them exactly how much money is needed to maintain the service that the city has without having to cut anything.”
(The city’s outline for using a permanent 1-percent tax is based on it producing $6.5 million per year although the number can fluctuate.)
“Audience members asked why the Searcy Country Club has not been annexed. No one would address the issue. The River Oaks golf club is taxed; why isn’t the Searcy Country Club?” Yecke said. “Members of the mayor’s focus group tried to raise the issue of a half-percent tax but no discussion took place. Audience members suggested ways for the city to look for ways to be more efficient, but such suggestions were argued away or ignored.”
Statistical support
Referring to the committee of 23 volunteers known as Moving Searcy Forward, Yecke said the group is using inappropriate statistics for comparison to Searcy.
“The average population of those cities selected by this group for comparison is 45,341,” she said. “What does Searcy’s population have in common with Fayetteville (pop. 202,591). Little Rock is nearly nine times as large as Searcy. This is not an apples to apples comparison. In statistics, it is known as cherry-picking.”
What Yecke recommends, with rationale from her “Learn More Searcy/My Hometown Committee,” for an alternative plan is a quarter-cent tax dedicated to fire/police, equaling $1,625,000, and a quarter-cent tax for the general fund, equaling $1,625,000. On her presentation, she showed that total permanent revenue from a half-percent tax would be $3,250,000. (The city already collects a permanent half-cent sales tax.)
“During the lifetime of the temporary one-cent tax, Searcy used approximately one-half of the revenue on one-time projects and one-half on recurring needs,” Yecke said. “The temporary tax brings in approximately $6,500,000 per year. Approximately half of that is needed in the general fund. Therefore, to maintain our current level of services, Searcy needs $3,250,000. Anything over that is a want and not a need.
“Police and fire have unique needs and need to offer competitive salaries. The current ‘master plan’ is not binding, therefore we recommend a .25 percent tax (approximately $1,625,000) dedicated solely to police and fire needs.”
