Third time parade for Bald Knob
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Congress OKs new law on tourist boats after Missouri tragedy
- Drivers are stuck in limbo as world's oil supply reshuffles
- US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high
- So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
- Satellite launched to map the world's oceans, lakes, rivers
- QAnon follower who chased officer on Jan. 6 gets 5 years
- Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
- Jan. 6 committee eyes referring criminal charges for Trump
Most Popular
Articles
- Bald Knob teenager missing for more than month found in Wichita, Kan.
- Attempted murder officially charged for shooting man in Bradford in back of head with rifle in October
- Parolee from Kensett arrested after shots fired at White County deputy during pursuit Sunday night
- Rose Bud 20-year-old injured in Highway 5 crash that kills Bee Branch 23-year-old
- Drug seizures by CADTF over past three months include 56 pounds of fentanyl
- Berryhill Park lighting display vandlized during weekend, speakers stolen
- $1 million more requested from city of Searcy to make new public library 'reality'
- Pioneer Village seeks long-term lease with city to avoid possibility of being evicted
- White County Sheriff's Office using $100,000 state grant to replace Tasers more than decade old, 'no longer serviced or sold'
- Trio of Lions to play baseball, wrestle at next level
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.