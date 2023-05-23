A Searcy 19-year-old whose residence at the time was given as an Arkansas State University-Beebe dormitory has been accused of sexual crimes involving a 5-year-old and is facing multiple charges.

A warrant was issued recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Isaac Wayne Williams on charges of class Y felony rape – victim under 14, two counts of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree, 20 counts of class C felony distributing/possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child (first offense) and class D felony tampering with physical evidence.

