A Searcy 19-year-old whose residence at the time was given as an Arkansas State University-Beebe dormitory has been accused of sexual crimes involving a 5-year-old and is facing multiple charges.
A warrant was issued recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Isaac Wayne Williams on charges of class Y felony rape – victim under 14, two counts of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree, 20 counts of class C felony distributing/possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child (first offense) and class D felony tampering with physical evidence.
Williams is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on June 6 for plea and arraignment. He was not in custody Tuesday.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Andrew Palmer with the White County Sheriff’s Office, it received a report Feb. 25 in reference to rape and child pornography.
The 5-year-old reportedly said during an interview at the Child Safety Center of White County that Williams had recently stuck his finger in his bottom, touched his private area, made the child touch his sexual organ and took photos of his bottom. The child also reportedly said he was told by Williams to not tell anyone.
“A search warrant was executed at [a dorm room in] Arkansas State University-Beebe Horizon Hall” on March 22, Palmer wrote, and a cell phone with a broken screen was “seized as evidence. The screen appeared to be intentionally broken with several strike marks.”
The phone reportedly contained “several images pf prepubescent juveniles’ genitals and of prepubescent juveniles engaged in sexual acts,” Palmer wrote. Also found were “images of a prepubescent male consistent with the disclosure made by the juvenile male.”
A warrant also was issued last week for Tracie Lynn Stone, 45, of Searcy on charges of class B felony permitting abuse of a minor with sexual activity; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; and class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine. Stone, who was charged as a habitual offender also is set to appear in court for plea and arraignment June 6. She was no longer in custody Tuesday.
Stone reportedly told Searcy police that she was unaware that her teenaged daughter was having a sexual relationship with a 45-year-old man. Stone had been detained at the residence of the 45-year-old, Jacen Green, and “brought to the Searcy Police Department for questioning,” Detective Haley DiNapoli wrote in the affidavit, after “a loaded syringe containing meth and a pipe with meth residue was found in the garage” when a search warrant was executed March 29.
However, Green reportedly told detectives that Stone was aware of his “intimate sexual relationship” with the juvenile. Images and videos of the sexual interaction reportedly were provided to the police.
On March 30, Stone was interviewed again and said she had met Green through her daughter, who “expressed to her that she had feelings and liked Green,” DiNapoli wrote. She reportedly said that her daughter “referred to Green as her boyfriend when talking about him” and she “had suspicion” that the two were “having a sexual relationship” but they “would both reject the claims.” Stone reportedly said “after she became suspicious of the relationship, she was unsure of what to do.”
Stone also reportedly said that she “used meth with Green in his garage” while at his house March 29.
