The number of students in school districts in rural White County who still have issues with internet connectivity ranges from 10 percent to 20 percent, according to a couple of superintendents.
“We have got a few places in our district where we really struggle for them to get cellular service where the hot spot would work,” White County Central Superintendent Dean Stanley said, adding that out of 800 students, about 10 percent have connectivity issues and a handful of students don’t have anything at all.
“I think we have got most of them working now because we have got some hot spots through Verizon and some through AT&T which has helped,” he said. “If one wasn’t working, maybe the other one would. There are still a couple of areas, the Holly Springs area, I think Hillbilly Wireless is there and I think the broadband is a little low there, and then down Red River Shores we have got some areas there that we couldn’t get our hot spots to work.”
Pangburn Superintendent David Rolland said out of the 750 kids in his district, about 15-20 percent have issues with broadband.
Attempts to reach other rural school district superintendents in the county for comment were unsuccessful.
Rolland hopes the broadband legislation passed last week by the Arkansas Legislature will help with the connectivity issues.
Senate Bill 74, which had been sent this week to Gov. Asa Hutchinson to sign, will allow municipal governments across the state to initiate bonds to construct and equip broadband service facilities by using partnerships with wireless service providers.
The legislation will significantly change the state’s Telecommunications Regulatory Reform Act, which passed in 2013. Before, municipal governments did not have authority to construct or equip broadband service facilities and couldn’t partner with wireless service providers.
“We are looking into how we can work with our local city and community here and see how we can benefit from it,” Rolland said. “I think this is going to be a good opportunity.
“Through COVID, we have learned that we need the ability for students to log on from home and work virtually; whether it’s through the COVID crisis or if we have inclement weather, we need the ability. I think it’s one of the positives that has come out of the pandemic.”
CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding provided $128.8 million to school districts and the state Education Department that has been used for Chromebook and laptop computers, personal protective equipment and the hot spots that have been distributed to students who lack good internet access at home. State money and contributions from T-Mobile have also helped provide the hot spots.
Some districts have installed hot spots on buses, and students who still can’t get a good connection at home can hook onto WiFi at schools and other sites. “McDonald’s is still my best bet,” laughed Candace Williams, executive director of the Rural Community Alliance, an education advocacy group. She lives in Phillips County and has a child in the Marvell district.
A second round of CARES Act funding will channel $558 million to Arkansas education. Districts learned of this in mid-January and were beginning the process of determining how the money would be used.
Virtual learners
An unscientific survey of school districts in the five counties covered in this series – White, Faulkner, Pope, Van Buren and Independence – found patterns. Several school officials said that initially, the percentage of virtual learners was in the high 20s, with the greatest share in the upper grades.
K.K. Bradshaw, assistant superintendent of the Conway School District, said that initially about 35 percent of students were virtual learners. When school resumed Jan. 4, that had dropped to 30.4 percent, heavily weighted toward upper-level students. At mid-month, that had diminished slightly, to 28 percent.
“Teachers have worked so hard to adapt essential learning to the virtual format,” Bradshaw said. Echoing administrators in other districts, she said, “It’s a personal interaction between teacher and student, and you can’t get that through a computer screen.”
“A lot of the kids at home do struggle,” perhaps 50 percent, said Elizabeth Branscum, a physical science and chemistry teacher at Cedar Ridge High School in Independence County. She’s seen virtual learning from both sides; her first-grade daughter learned from home for the first nine weeks of the fall semester.
“It’s a lot of work,” Branscum said. “I’m a teacher, and I struggled with helping her.”
The upside of virtual learning, she said, is that it’s helped high schoolers who work in the afternoon and evening and has given some a taste of college, when they’ll be on their own.
Some districts, including Riverview and Mount Vernon-Enola, have made use of online learning programs such as Lincoln Learning and Virtual Arkansas. Some have used Google Classroom. Others rely strictly on their own teachers. Some districts, such as Pottsville in Pope County and Clinton in Van Buren County, require failing students to return to class. All focus on helping each student keep up through phone, video and in-person visits.
“If there’s anything we’ve learned,” said Dr. David Stephens, superintendent of the Vilonia district in Faulkner County, it’s that “we can’t generalize about anything. We must approach each student and family as unique.”
In some cases, COVID-19 hit close to home. Jody Jenkins, the superintendent of the Atkins district in Pope County, died in September from complications of COVID. He was 57.
Riverview Superintendent Stan Stratton seemed to speak for many when he said, “It’s been the most difficult year of my career, I think.”
Telemedicine expansion
Health care, of course, also has been greatly affected by the pandemic, and several area hospitals report making greater use of telemedicine. Gov. Asa Hutchinson facilitated this in March when he suspended the rules that require a face-to-face meeting to establish a relationship between patient and physician.
Conway Regional Health System began preparing for increased used of telemedicine in 2017, a hospital spokesperson said. On March 18, 2020, one week after Arkansas reported its first COVID-19 case, Conway Regional went live with expanded telemedicine services.
“Since March 2020, Conway Regional has continued to grow these services by expanding to our various specialties and primary care clinics,” the spokesperson said in an email. “As of Dec. 31, 2020, Conway Regional had conducted over 25,940 telemedicine appointments, accounting for approximately 30 percent of total appointment volume. The hospital began offering virtual appointments so patients could receive primary, specialty or after-hours care from their homes. Telemedicine also offers an opportunity to triage patients before scheduling in-person visits.”
Many Unity Health locations were also using telehealth before the pandemic, Marketing Director Brooke Pryor said, adding that “almost all our primary care telemedicine visits have been in response to the pandemic.”
Internet access has been an issue at times, she said, but “fortunately, we have been able to use FaceTime and other user-friendly options during the emergency declaration.”
During the pandemic, many insurances pay for telephone visits that meet specific requirements as telemedicine visits, so we can always shift to that to meet our patient’s needs,” Pryor said. “… During some of March and all of April, many Unity Health clinics were doing mostly telemedicine visits. Some of our providers still do 50-75 percent telemedicine or telephone calls. Our after-hours care visits are always 50 to 75 percent telehealth as they treat COVID positive or presumptive positive patients.”
