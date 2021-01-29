“I view broadband access as being like electricity,” District 46 Rep. Les Eaves, R-Searcy, said Friday. “You have to have it, and it must be dependable because a large portion of our lives are becoming dependent on it. It will help every district in the state especially the more rural districts that are having a difficult time finding dependable broadband access.”
The state House of Representatives voted 94-0 Thursday to pass legislation that will increase broadband across Arkansas after it also was passed unanimously by the state Senate on Tuesday. Six representatives were listed as “nonvoting.”
Senate Bill 74, sponsored by Republican Sen. Ricky Hill of Cabot, allows municipal governments across the state to initiate bonds to construct and equip broadband service facilities by using partnerships with wireless service providers.
The bill, co-sponsored by four other legislators, will significantly change the state’s Telecommunications Regulatory Reform Act, which passed in 2013. Before, municipal governments did not have authority to construct or equip broadband service facilities and couldn’t partner with wireless service providers.
Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Beebe, said Friday he did not have any comments on the broadband legislation because he was working on the budget at this time. The Daily Citizen also reached out for comment on broadband legislation from Rep. Cameron Cooper, R-Romance, but had not heard back from him at press time.
When it comes to the digital divide in Arkansas, it isn’t a straight line. It’s fluid, it’s largely urban-rural, and its days seem to be numbered with the legislators addressing it and millions of dollars pour into the state to provide universal broadband access.
Exactly how large the divide is can be difficult to parse. The Federal Communications Commission shows that 100 percent of White, Faulkner, Pope, Van Buren and Independence counties, for instance, have access to at least one source of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) for downloads and 3 for uploads, the federal agency’s minimum standard.
The website Broadbandnow.com has two slightly different sets of percentages, in a map and a list: Faulkner, 94.3 (or 92.6); Pope, 89.3 (or 82.9); Van Buren, 16.8 (or 14); White, 76 (or 69.1); and Independence 77.1 (or 70.5). The broadband map created by the State Broadband Office, the Commerce Department agency created in 2019 to oversee the expansion of access, doesn’t employ percentages but color-codes each county, based on FCC data, showing areas currently served or scheduled to receive 25/3 service and those that lack service and are candidates for inclusion in the program.
Broadbandnow ranks Arkansas 41st in the nation on broadband access. At one time, it was 50th. A report introduced last week by Hill in reference to SB74 ranked Arkansas 48th in the country for broadband access.
Data on coverage even five years ago is difficult to come by, but it seems clear that the state is on the upswing.
As for coverage figures, Steven Porch, executive broadband manager for the broadband office’s Arkansas Rural Connect program, said that “there has been some exaggeration in coverage” by providers. Some residents complain that satellite coverage, one of the several ways in which broadband is delivered, is spotty or too expensive.
Tilly, an unincorporated community in Pope County, has the worst internet in Arkansas, with an average download speed of 7.99 Mbps, according to Broadbandnow, though two satellite providers claim 99.9 percent coverage with 25 Mbps. On the state map, Tilly is just outside an area with better coverage. The state agency’s site, broadband.arkansas.gov, offers an opportunity to test the speed of your computer.
Representatives of the two satellite providers, HughesNet and Viasat, pointed out that satellite is a finite resource and said any interruption or slowdown in service is generally caused by inadequate coverage, usually in densely populated areas. Both have new satellites under construction.
Oh, and about that money. The State Broadband Office received $119 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $5.7 million in state funds to disburse grants to providers for broadband expansion, Porch said. Of that, about $86 million has been granted for 60 projects to add or improve service, with an emphasis on unserved or underserved communities. The deadline to deploy these projects was extended to Jan. 31, and new projects will have until Sept. 30 to deploy.
Porch said he has received calls from several providers saying that they’re done and are signing up customers, awaiting clearance from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences tech staff, which will continue to monitor the projects as they go forward.
In some cases, the grant goes to both the provider and a governmental entity: $803,762 to Hillbilly Wireless and Cave City, which straddles Independence and Sharp counties; $512,077 to Hillbilly Wireless and Oil Trough, in Independence County; $2,497,795 to Windstream and White County; and $2,902,845 to The Computer Works and Mayflower, in Faulkner County. In those cases, Porch said, the governmental entities are encouraged not to merely sign off on the funds but to play an active role in negotiating an affordable price for the service.
Jackson Wilson, business director of The Computer Works, said the Conway-based company’s mission is to provide broadband to rural areas. He said the project was “close to the finish line” and would make home fiber available to all Mayflower residents, potentially 1,450 customers. Much faster speeds are available, but broadband at the minimum FCC standard will be available with unlimited data for $55 per month.
Ed Kegley, vice president of Hillbilly Wireless, said the company received four grants, including those for the projects in Independence County. He said about 20 new customers had subscribed to the wireless service in the Oil Trough area, 30 to 40 in Cave City.
Eventually he said, the company could sign up 3,000 to 4,000 subscribers in the two areas, about 70 percent in Cave City, which is larger. He said the company had apprised the mayors of the two towns of its rates but that no negotiation took place. The monthly fee is usually $59.99, in line with industry standards.
Additional funds include $6.2 million from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s State Broadband Initiative; $424 million from the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Program, which aims to bring service to 388,000 Arkansans over the next decade; and $635 million from the Agriculture Department’s ReConnect Program.
“We don’t play any role in the expansion of these projects,” Porch said. “However, we do look to see what areas are awarded and do our best not to overbuild in these communities.”
CARES Acts funds also flowed to education. The first round of funding provided $128.8 million to school districts and the Arkansas Department of Education. The money has been used for Chromebook and laptop computers, personal protective equipment and hot spots, distributed to students who lack good internet access at home. State money and contributions from T-Mobile have also helped provide the hot spots.
Some districts have installed hot spots on buses, and students who still can’t get a good connection at home can hook on to wifi at schools and other sites.
“McDonald’s is still my best bet,” laughed Candace Williams, executive director of the Rural Community Alliance, an education advocacy group. She lives in Phillips County and has a child in the Marvell district.
A second round of CARES funding will channel $558 million to Arkansas education. Districts learned of this in mid-January and were beginning the process of determining how the money would be used.
