Boxcar Derby at Lion Stadium

Westside Elementary School first-graders participate in a boxcar derby Friday at Lion Stadium before heading into Thanksgiving break. Principal Kyle Hunt served as announcer, while Searcy police officers and firefighters attended the event as well as many friends and family members of the students.

 Greg Geary / newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com

Betsy Bailey, school/community coordinator for the Searcy School District, asked students in the district’s elementary schools to share what Thanksgiving means to them. Here are their responses:

