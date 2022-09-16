An abducted child has been taken back to Texas from Beebe while his 30-year-old mother awaits extradition in the White County Detention Center on a child endangerment charge.
According to the Beebe Police Department, it was contacted by a detective from the Burleson County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 8 in regards to a missing and endangered 2-year-old boy. The detective reported that Chelsey Smith had taken the child out of Texas more than two months ago and a nationwide felony warrant for interference with child custody had been issued for her. He told Beebe police that they had information that Smith might be staying in a residence in the 700 block of West College Street.
Beebe officers reportedly went to the residence and made contact with the resident, Gregory Lopez. “Lopez initially opened the door to two plainclothes detectives, but once he was informed for the reason for the visit, he attempted to shut the door,” Beebe police said in a statement. “Detectives prevented Lopez from shutting the door as evidence was discovered at the residence to suggest that Smith and the child were present inside the home. After a brief confrontation, officers pushed passed Lopez and took the child immediately from the home.”
Lopez was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension and has been released on bail.
Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock told The Daily Citizen that Smith had fled with the child June 30 after the sheriff’s office had been given “a writ of attachment from a district judge – in Texas, that’s an order to a sheriff to take possession of a child and then turn that child over to whoever the judge orders.”
“We went to a residence to try to execute a court order to try to remove a child and give it to the custody of the Texas Child Protective Services and in the process of that,” Pollack said, “the mother ended up refusing to physically turn the child over, ended up locking herself in the house after being told why we were there, what we were there to do – and ultimately we only had one deputy on the scene at the time before his backup could arrive and while she was talking to another family member, our suspect, the mother of the child, was able to leave the residence with the child to a wooded area, and we believe she was picked up by someone. We don’t know who that would be but she was picked up.”
Pollack said the district attorney’s office and judge issued a warrant for Smith for interfering with child custody “because of the fact that she had been told by a peace officer that there was a legal document from a judge, taking custody of that child and placing it somewhere, so we charged her with interfering with child custody, which is a state jail felony in Texas.”
He said Smith fled Texas at some point and through their investigation they were able to get information of where she may be. “We contacted the police department there in Arkansas and they went out and were able to make contact with her and arrest her on our charge and recover the child.”
Capt. Steve Hall, public information officer for the Beebe Police Department, told The Daily Citizen on Thursday that the Arkansas Department of Human Services transported the child back to Texas to child welfare authorities.
“I’m thankful to have such a great group of officers to serve this community,” Beebe Police Chief Wayne Ballew said on social media. “Afterwards, your officers took their personal money to ensure the child was cared for while waiting on transport back to Texas.”
Pollack said they are working on getting Smith extradited to Burleson County, which is in Caldwell, Texas.
