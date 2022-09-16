An abducted child has been taken back to Texas from Beebe while his 30-year-old mother awaits extradition in the White County Detention Center on a child endangerment charge.

According to the Beebe Police Department, it was contacted by a detective from the Burleson County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 8 in regards to a missing and endangered 2-year-old boy. The detective reported that Chelsey Smith had taken the child out of Texas more than two months ago and a nationwide felony warrant for interference with child custody had been issued for her. He told Beebe police that they had information that Smith might be staying in a residence in the 700 block of West College Street.

