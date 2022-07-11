Contractors didn’t show the Berryhill Park tennis courts project much love during the first set of bidding due to a holiday “time crunch,” so the city is getting ready to serve again.
Bids for the new tennis and pickleball courts project at Berryhill Park were due at 10 a.m. last Wednesday, but Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne said “no one turned a bid in on time.”
Bear Davidson, the engineer for the project, said it will be advertised for bids Sunday, and a bid meeting is planned for the first week of August.
“We expect construction to be complete 10 to 12 months after breaking ground and based on our bidding timeline, construction could begin as early as September or October,” Davidson said.
“We had a bid opening scheduled for July 6. We selected that date in order to allow for bids to be considered at the July council meeting. In hindsight, the proximity to the holiday put the five general contractors who planned to bid on this project on a time crunch. In speaking with several of those potential bidders, there was a consensus that more time was needed to put together the bids. By rebidding this project, we are essentially extending the deadline for receiving bids on this project.”
City workers from Parks and Recreation and the Street Department have demolished the old tennis courts and used the rocks and debris from them to fill in the old city pool on Moss Street. He said it was about a three- to four-week project.
Osborne said in June that the plan is to build a pavilion and “huge splash pad” over the old pool.
For the Berryhill tennis courts project next door, the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission approved $1.1 million in December to redo the courts, including converting two into pickleball courts. The commission approved funding 75 percent, or up to $1.1 million, of the then-$1.34 million estimated cost.
In December, City Attorney Buck Gibson said the city won’t know what the construction cost is until the project goes out for bid.
Chairman Chris Howell stressed that the multisports project covers both tennis and pickleball. “An aspect of this that was kind of lost is, the improvements we will be doing to the tennis courts as well.”
According to Davidson, the project includes six tennis courts and eight pickleball courts as well as a concrete patio area for seating and spectators between the courts and the main park area.
“Also included in the project is a small restroom facility that would serve the courts as well as the existing park,” Davidson said. “As like every industry, we are concerned about the inflation and supply chain issues and in preparation for those issues, we’ve included some bid alternatives in our project plans to allow the city some flexibility to make decisions based on the bids received.”
Last year, Osborne estimated that the Berryhill Park tennis courts were about 40 years old. A $95,000 estimate was submitted by Phillip Walker to redo the courts, but Osborne said later that Walker was not licensed to do the work. City Engineer Mark Lane said that in Arkansas, anyone that does work costing $50,000 or more “must be a licensed contractor.”
Harding University tennis coach David Redding, a national championship pickleball player, attended the A&P Commission’s December meeting and said “There has been a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes from many people here in Searcy and as you can see today with the turnout [at the meeting] we had, we’re very excited.
“There are probably 60 Searcy residents who are really into pickleball and you will see more coming out of the woodwork once they know the project is approved and moving forward. We will have no problem, I believe, filling up those courts as they get built.”
A&P Commissioner Tommy Centola said of the December meeting, “This is probably one of the largest groups we’ve ever had here. It shows that there’s a lot of interest in this sport.”
Redding said pickleball tournaments are held “all of the place ... and people from Searcy are going not only all over Arkansas but all over the Southwest, all over the country, playing in tournaments. It’s just a matter of once we have a fine facility here, top-notch, people will come here to Searcy, and it’s a matter of how few or how many tournaments the city wants to hold for us to put something on the calendar and get it promoted.”
