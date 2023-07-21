With cries of overreach from those attending the meeting and even a justice of the peace, the White County Quorum Court decided Tuesday night to send a proposal to establish a temporary use permit process and requirements for the 2024 solar eclipse back to committee.
“I think this is a far reach of our authority,” Justice Bobby Burns said of the proposed ordinance. “I think this is way out of our reach. I think we’re stepping out of bounds. I can support this to be honest with you. I can’t.”
Ultimately, the court voted 7-5 to return the ordinance to committee. “So we will take this back up at our next Buildings and Grounds/ Personnel/Public Safety Committee for further discussion,” County Judge Lisa Brown said.
The ordinance under consideration was read by County Clerk Carla Barnett, and had several articles included in it. It included a $250 fee “for the purpose of the process.”
Article 1 said the time for the solar eclipse event would be from April 6-10. “A temporary lease permit allows for short-term activities or events to which the public may be invited with or without charge and which are conducted on private property.” Barnett said the events may be single-day events or multi-day, with or without camping.
Article 2 concerned definitions, including defining a “village” as being any group of 10 or more temporary campsites located on private or public land in areas already not permitted for camping. A campsite was defined as a minimum 100-square foot area “occupied by no more than one vehicle and up to eight persons.”
A “day use permit” would be available for any areas used only for viewing the eclipse, with no overnight camping.
The article also said that a special use permit committee to be established would ensure that the requirements set forth by the special use permit ordinance are met and would include a White County Office of Emergency Management member. The total number of members on the board would be seven, appointed by Brown, and also would have to include law enforcement and fire department personnel.
Article 3 dealt with the permit requirements. A completed permit packet would need to be returned to the committee. If the site operator is not the owner, “then a signed and notarized letter from the owner of the property giving permission must be included in the application.”
The name of the site along with the physical address would have to be posted at the entrance to each site. And a detailed map showing first aid stations ingress and egress routes, locations to campsites, toilet facilities and trash receptacles or dumpsters would need to be included.
Permit applicants would need to submit their application for approval “no less than 90 days prior to the event.” The special use permit ordinance committee would review and decide whether to approve or disapprove each application after all the requirements are met. It also would be able to issue a variance by majority vote in certain circumstances.
Within any incorporated city limits, the planning and zoning committee and city inspector would approve or disapprove each application.
No encampments would be permitted in any Federal Emergency Management Agency designated floodway or special flood hazardous areas without meeting the White County Flood Damage Provision Ordinance. However, day-use sites could be located within a special flood hazard area but not in a regulatory floodplain.
The ordinance also would regulate to some extent the sale of items by vendors in “different villages.” It states, “It is the organizer’s responsibility to ensure all regulations governing sales of such products. It is the organizer’s responsibility to ensure all state and local sales tax must be collected properly and reported. Food trucks must be properly licensed through the state of Arkansas. Selling alcohol will not be permitted. Live music will be allowed within the villages as long as the events don’t violate quiet hours,” which would be 10 p.m.-7 a.m.
Organizers of events around the time of the eclipse would be limited to allowing “visitors to occupy the site no more than 14 days prior to the event or five days following the event.” The could begin setting up for the even three weeks prior, but “the site must be returned to it’s pre-event condition within one week of the close of the event.:
There would be no public walking in roadways or right of ways, the event operator would be “responsible for disposing of all garbage and waste throughout the event,” and a “minimum of two portable potties per 100 expected visitors must be provided at each location. These must be cleaned and emptied out daily.”
Lighting also was covered as well as helicopter landing locations, emergency medical services procedures and security plans. “The organizer is responsible for security coverage,” according to the ordinance. The jurisdiction’s fire chief must sign off on plans and the local emergency manager must sign off on the application. There is a legal agreement too. Proof of liability insurance must be presented for the property being used.
Manning resources
OEM Coordinator Tyler Mize said the April 6-10 “operational period” for the eclipse, for which White County lies within the path of totality, “is allowing us to manage the ingress and egress of tourists and guests.”
This is “not a singular effort,” Mize said, but “a mutual planning effort, involving every agency imaginable along this path and is a regional effort between Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Counties, cities, health officials, ARDot [the Arkansas Department of Transportation], state police, the Homeland Security infrastructure security team are all involved.”
He said White County is “blessed with our resources.” He said there are counties in the path “that have no where near comparable resources as ours.” A large amount of resources from the state are expected to help those rural areas.
“We have a duty in White County to prove our ability to plan and efficiently man our resources,” Mize said.
Every-day activities, he said, can be expected to continue, like “women going into labor, grandpas having a heart attack, fires break out, cars wreck. All that stuff can be expected in addition to cellular communication being limited, based on cell phone congestion and use from tourists, Google maps. Yes, people trying to Facebook Live. Radio communications are going to be strongly impacted, UHF, VHF, AWIN, we have already been warned AWIN might not even be usable. Traffic congestion is going to be probable with the amount of people.”
He said based on numbers provided by the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism and the Department of Public Safety, “we’re estimating between 20 and 80,000 tourists and visitors to be effected in White County and that’s in addition to our current population.”
Mize said the ordinance was not being proposed “to give citizens and land owners hoops to jump through. It is to encourage and connect those who desire to hold a large-scale festival, event, camping, spectating, what have you, with us, the sheriff, NorthStar [EMS], all the different planning agencies that are going to be trying to cooperate together to staff and strategically place these resources.”
A lot of what is in the ordinance, according to Mize, is from Arkansas fire code, “where you are going to find your camping code, usage of parks, tents and fire equipment.” He said things covered by state and federal law does not have to be duplicated.
Questioned by justices
Burns voiced his disagreement with Mize. “You said this was not designed to make people jump through hoops, I disagree. This is making people jump through a bunch of hoops. And the other thing says it is our duty to do this. It is not our duty to take away [people’s] ability to use their property as they desire.”
After Burns said he believe the Quorum Court would be overstepping its authority, Mize said he could “totally understand” Burns’ point of view. Mize said the ordinance “wasn’t just something that was thrown at the justices but it was something that was combed through by lawyers.”
Justice Debra Lang said she understand the need to “really know where everyone is going to be so we can prepare for this,” but said that “first of all I don’t agree with the $250 charge.” She said there has to be some guideline on “what are we considering a special event.” Lang said she thinks isn’t really clear.
Mize said the threshold is if someone had 10 or more campsites.
Justice Shane Sellers said the sheriff’s office is going to be undermanned. He mentioned the permits and said the sheriff’s deputies are going to be more concerned about keeping order. He said he understood about the permits “but you’re going to have people out there who ain’t gonna follow this and there’s really nothing you can do about it. I really think it’s being overexaggerated.”
Quattlebaum expressed concern about the project path of the eclipse, saying if “it goes through Oklahoma City instead of Searcy, are you all prepared to buy all those sunglasses [solar eclipse glasses]?” Mize said there were people being paid a whole lot more than him to project the trajectory. “There’s a bunch of us that think it’s a fluke anyway,” Quattlebaum added.
Mize said the county still has “due diligence to fulfill as far as planning.
“They’re encouraging us to dive down the rabbit hole on this,” he said. “It’s April. We are prone to flash floods, tornadoes, criminal activity, anything and everything. There are so many more factors that we have to add to this.”
Sellers mentioned the August 2017 solar eclipse, saying “we didn’t get anything.” Mize said Arkansas was on the edge of that eclipse but reiterated that the state is in the path of totality for this one.
Former Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson stood up at that point and said, “What I’m concerned about … .” However, Justice Joel Pritchett cut him off, saying, “Point of order.” Brown told Grayson public comments could not be taken when there is an issue before the court.
“How can our representatives vote without input from the public?” Grayson said. “That’s not right.”
Justine Allen King asked what would happen “if we don’t pass this.”
“If something happens out there is there anything that would fall back on the county?” King asked.
County Attorney Jason Owens responded, “Anything is a real big word but generally speaking no.” He said the government doesn’t have a duty to protect members of the public generally from a legal standpoint.
“If the county had a legal duty to protect members of the public generally, then every time a crime was committed we’d be liable. That’s not the law. That can’t be the law,” he said. “We really only have a duty to protect the folks that we take into custody, like the jail or those we have a special relationship with, and there’s a whole bunch of law on what that means, but generally speaking if something happens out in the county, whether it’s an act of God or a medical condition or a crime is committed, generally speaking the county can’t be liable for that.
“This body has what is called legislative immunity. It protects you where you make legislative decisions – and this is certainly a legislative decision, this is right in the middle of what you are permitted to do by the laws of this state, which is to in act policy preferences. Whichever way you want to go on this particular ordinance or any ordinance so long as it’s a question of policy and how you want to enforce policy, as long as it is permitted by state law, you are immune from liability for doing the right thing or the wrong thing.”
Brown asked the justices because she was hearing reservations about the ordinance if they would entertain a motion to send it back to committee to revisit some of the issues mentioned. Justice Nathan Lincoln made the motion and Justice Jimmy House seconded it. Sellars, King, Mike Cleveland, Pritchett and Burns voted against it, while Chris Boaz, House, Lang, Quattlebaum, Lincoln, Kenneth Liles and Kennedy voted in favor of it.
Questioned by public
Several members of the audience spoke up against the ordinance when the public comment period was opened.
“As a fire chief and an officer I totally understand the need for planning,” Center Hill Volunteer Fire Chief Micah Hicks said. “I totally understand the need for knowing where you are going to have congestion of things, but the regulations that were put forth in this particular ordinance, it is in my opinion an overreach of government.
“I cannot tell someone on their private property what they can and can’t do. I shouldn’t be given the right to do that either. The Constitution is placed to where in your own personal property, you have the right to do what you want and I think this here, it talks about private property, we’re overstepping our bounds. We’re stepping in where we’re not supposed to be stepping in.”
He said when the ordinance goes back to committee, “we need to keep in mind, yes, there is planning that needs to be done – I get that, I understand it is coming, not negating that fact – what I want the committee to seriously consider is that if you’re going to prepare for this thing, try to get the resources to prepare for this, don’t do it in a way where you are oppressing the people on their own private properties because that is not what we’re here to do. That’s not our place to do.”
He said the purpose of the Constitution is “to protect us as individuals and as an officer, we’re sworn to uphold the Constitution, and I can’t go along with this.”
Marcie Gambetta, a firefighter with the Floyd-Romance Volunteer Fire Department, agreed with Hicks. “We do need to know where this stuff is, but why are we charging a fee? Why can’t you guys have free registry and hear of all the events and then we’ll know where the events are and we won’t be trying to hide the events because they don’t want to pay the fee or hire the security or get the portable toilets. If we make a free registry we’ll know where all the events are.”
She said she believes the ordinance does not state “what is considered a large event. Is is 20 people? Fifty people? A hundred people? What classifies a large event? And what classifies days versus overnight? Also if there is no liability for the county, why again are they stipulating security and toilets? What kind of toilets? What kind of security? Who’s classified to be a security person? Can I be the security for my event?”
“I really think it would be very difficult to get all the toilets needed. I don’t think that White County literally has enough toilets,” Gambetta said. “I don’t know if we have enough security people, stuff like that, it’s just too broad. It needs to be classified a little better on what is a large event and who it actually applies to ... and like I said, it could be free; people could register and then we would know where they are and where to stage our people, that’s all.”
Bruce Menser of West Point asked why the leaders of county don’t try to find out where those coming for the eclipse “may be set up.”
“Talk to landowners ... instead of trying to implement all these mandates and everything on the landowners,” Menser said. “You all know the people around here, get out in the community and visit with them and in the planning and stuff, work with them to help organize this as it comes in, that way you know how things are going to be instead of expecting landowners that has been pointed out several times to voluntarily come to you and pay a fee.
“People aren’t going to do it; some will but most won’t. Go out and work with the people instead of forcing something on people.”
Thomas Saunders of the Gravel Hill area pointed out that there is no “expiration date for the committee” in the ordinance despite it being “ a temporary permit fee process.”
“You say it is for the 6th through the 10th but there is no expiration date saying we’re only going to have this committee for those dates,” Saunders said. “I see a great big huge overreach by our community government on my property and I got a big, big problem with that.”
