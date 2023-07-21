With cries of overreach from those attending the meeting and even a justice of the peace, the White County Quorum Court decided Tuesday night to send a proposal to establish a temporary use permit process and requirements for the 2024 solar eclipse back to committee.

“I think this is a far reach of our authority,” Justice Bobby Burns said of the proposed ordinance. “I think this is way out of our reach. I think we’re stepping out of bounds. I can support this to be honest with you. I can’t.”

