The Arkansas State Police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Lonoke County early Wednesday morning near Cabot that resulted in the death of a McRae 17-year-old.
Bill Sadler, public information officer for the Arkansas State Police, confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the state police’s “Criminal Investigation Division has been requested to investigate” the shooting of Hunter Brittain, the driver of a truck stopped stopped by a Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 3 a.m.
Brittain, according to a news release from the state police, sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a North Little Rock hospital where he died. The incident reportedly took place outside of Mahoney’s Paint and Body Shop on Arkansas Highway 89 in Cabot.
“The circumstances of the traffic stop and what may have led up to the deputy firing his gun at Brittain will be documented in the investigation,” the state police said in the release. “The investigative file upon completion will be turned over to the Lonoke County prosecuting attorney to decide whether facts and evidence in the case are consistent or not with Arkansas laws related to the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer.”
Brittain was going into the 10th grade at Beebe High School, according to the Beebe School District.
“The Beebe School District and Board of Education are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of one of our own,” Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail wrote in a statement. “Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to all involved. If your child or family needs assistance in coping with this tragic news, please contact us at 501-882-5463, and we will provide you with support and counseling resources. Our greatest sympathy goes out to the family and all affected.”
Fox 16 reports that Brittain’s family says he was the father of two and was holding a quart of oil in his hand when he was shot. Family members reportedly told KHTV, Channel 11, that Brittain had been working on the vehicle’s transmission and was pulled over while he and a friend were taking it for a test drive.
The deputy, who has been identified by the sheriff's office as Sgt. Michael Davis, was uninjured. He has been with the sheriff's office since 2013.
Davis has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
