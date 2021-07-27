A Bald Knob teenager got violently ill from parasites believed to have been swallowed while she was swimming in Bald Knob Lake earlier this month, leading the city to close the lake to swimming Monday, according to Mayor Barth Grayson.
Grayson posted on his Facebook page that water samples will be carried to the Arkansas Department of Health this morning to be tested.
April Young said her daughter went swimming in Bald Knob Lake on July 15 and "the kids were playing chicken and she got dunked. Well, she just gulped a whole gallon of lake water. We didn't think nothing of it. How many times has everybody swallowed lake water before?"
Last week, "she became violently ill with vomiting and diarrhea and slight low-grade temperature," Young said of her daughter.
Young said with a stomach bug going around, they were just going to wait it out. "Well, Thursday she just became uncontrollable, so Friday we made an appointment with our original PCP [primary care physician]. We got there; they weighed her. Where she had originally weighed 155, she dropped down to 129.9, so she was 130 pounds."
"When we were walking down the hall to the examination room, she just got so lightheaded, she just passed straight out, just fell right out in the hallway floor," Young said. "The physicians got her up and put her in a wheelchair and her color was so green. I mean, she was just a horrible shade of green. They called ahead to [Arkansas] Children's [Hospital]."
Young said her daughter was "rushed" to the Little Rock hospital and "we finally got in to see the physician."
"Well, they admitted her. She was so dehydrated. They gave her four bags of fluid," she said. "They admitted her to the ICU: lab work, blood work, stool samples."
While they are still waiting on the results of some of the tests to come back, "the initial result that they can come up with was that she had come up with cryptosporidium; apparently, it's a parasite, waterborne parasite."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cryptosporidium "can be found in water, food, soil or on surfaces or dirty hands that have been contaminated with the feces of humans or animals infected with the parasite."
The disease, cryptospirodosis, can be caused by swallowing as few as 10 crypto microscopic germs, according to the CDC, and the symptoms usually last one to two weeks. The most common symptom is watery diarrhea, although some experience no symptoms.
Young said the medical providers told them "that it is actually a foreign disease because it is low-quality water, low-quality food, not cooking your food properly, that environment kind of thing. You don't see it here in the United States very often. It wasn't something they had originally looked for, but I had the symptoms a year and a half prior."
Young said she "wound up with cryptosporidium and giardia" (another parasite that causes diarrhea) a couple of years ago. "My husband and I fished Bald Knob Lake regularly. We love being out there; it's just really nice."
Young also said her daughter already had another infection before she went swimming July 15. She said about 3 1/2 weeks ago, her daughter came home with what looked like chicken pox on her.
"It was everywhere," Young said. "We took her to the doctor and what they said she had was a parasite. It was a pityriasis rosea. They originally prescribed her antibiotics and some steroidal cream."
Concerning her daughter's diagnosis for pityriasis rosea, Young said "that was just from swimming in the lake. They said she could have contracted it from a mosquito bite that she had scratched in the water."
She said the antibiotic treatment for the infection was completed "on the 19th," then her daughter's violent reaction began a few days later, leading to her stay in Arkansas Children's Hospital.
On Sunday morning, Young said her daughter was released from the hospital, but "we are still under watch."
"She has still got the diarrhea. She is still real weak," Young said. "She is required to drink as much fluid as her little body can hold. She is on Zofran; I guess it's a vomiting pill to keep her from losing any more fluids."
When Young's daughter was discharged from the hospital, Young said the medical providers advised her not to go in any still water.
"We have to watch for fever. We have to watch for the excessive diarrhea again," Young said. "They had given her medicine in the hospital and they didn't want to give her anymore because the medicine that it requires is so powerful and can have side effects, so we have to watch for the diarrhea and then the vomiting, which we are taking the Zofran, the puking pill, for that and to watch for fever.
"And we have a follow-up Wednesday and we are still waiting for a call from Children's on the extra blood work and the extra stool samples."
Young said although their family has camped at Bald Knob before, "we never officially swam in it before because it wasn't running water. ... there is no fresh water running through it. It is just a manmade lake."
However, teens see water and they want to swim, she said, not realizing there may be parasites in the water as well that can cause sickness.
Young said signs parents need to look for to know if their children have cryptospirodosis after swimming in a still body of water start first and foremost with excessive diarrhea, but may include "loss of appetite, low-grade fever." She said her daughter was "very lethargic, just not really interested in anything. Super sleepy, tired, drained. She said she couldn't stand up for long. She was very weak."
