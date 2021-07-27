A Bald Knob teenager got violently ill from parasites believed to have been swallowed while she was swimming in Bald Knob Lake earlier this month, leading the city to close the lake to swimming and fishing, according to Mayor Barth Grayson.
Grayson said water samples were taken Tuesday to the Arkansas Department of Health to be tested, but all three samples were checked for E.coli (and tested positive) instead of parasites. So more samples were collected from the lake Wednesday to be hand-delivered and tested, he said.
“Until they get the answers, the state health department recommends we shut the lake down for fishing and swimming,” Grayson said. “They want to keep people out of there until they get these tests back.”
The city’s decision comes after a Bald Knob 13-year-old was found to be infected with cryptospiridium, a waterborne parasite.
April Young said her daughter went swimming in Bald Knob Lake on July 15 and “the kids were playing chicken and she got dunked. Well, she just gulped a whole gallon of lake water. We didn’t think nothing of it. How many times has everybody swallowed lake water before?”
Last week, “she became violently ill with vomiting and diarrhea and slight low-grade temperature,” Young said of her daughter.
Young said with a stomach bug going around, they were just going to wait it out. “Well, Thursday she just became uncontrollable, so Friday we made an appointment with our original PCP [primary care physician]. We got there; they weighed her. Where she had originally weighed 155, she dropped down to 129.9, so she was 130 pounds.”
“When we were walking down the hall to the examination room, she just got so lightheaded, she just passed straight out, just fell right out in the hallway floor,” Young said. “The physicians got her up and put her in a wheelchair and her color was so green. I mean, she was just a horrible shade of green. They called ahead to [Arkansas] Children’s [Hospital].”
Young said her daughter was “rushed” to the Little Rock hospital and “we finally got in to see the physician.”
“Well, they admitted her. She was so dehydrated. They gave her four bags of fluid,” she said. “They admitted her to the ICU: lab work, blood work, stool samples.”
While they are still waiting on the results of some of the tests to come back, “the initial result that they can come up with was that she had come up with cryptosporidium.”
Not super common
Dr. Joel Tumlison, the Arkansas Department of Health’s medical director for Child and Adolescent Health, said Wednesday that “cryptosporidium is a single-celled protozoan parasite that you can get in various ways. You can get it from dirty water. You can get it from dirty hands that touch something that has that cryptosporidium on it.”
Tumlison said cryptosporidium also can come from “the dirty stool from somebody who has been infected with it, could be animal, could be human.”
“It is something that is out there,” he said. “It’s not super common but it is something that people can get sick from.”
Tumlison said sometimes cryptosporidiosis, the disease caused by the parasite, is not the easiest thing to diagnose.
“The good news is that it does not usually cause severe illness,” he said. “I would say that young woman [Young’s daughter] had a pretty significant case of it to get that dehydrated to need to be hospitalized. That was a pretty significant case for it.
“Usually people who are ... taking medicines that compromise their immune system or maybe they have HIV or some other illness that causes them to not have an adequate immune system, they’re the ones most at risk for severe disease from cryptosporidium.”
From this situation in Bald Knob, Tumlison said everything is on the spectrum when talking about infections. “Some of it depends on what dose did you ingest, etc.. and things vary from person to person, so certainly nobody wants to get any kind of illness no matter what it’s called that causes diarrhea. It’s a thing where people should be aware that it’s out there ... .”
Having good hygiene and drinking clean water are two things Tumlison said are important to prevent it as well as hand-washing.
This parasite also can be gotten from food, he said, “but that’s more rare and when you would usually get it from food, it would be like raw produce that wasn’t properly washed or cleaned or raw unpacked dried milk or juices, things like that.”
Tumlison said that while cases of cryptosporidiosis in Arkansas are not super common, “over the last five years, it has varied anywhere from case numbers in the 60s to up to 142, so there is a span of how many get diagnosed in any one year. There probably a few more cases than that because sometimes it causes people very mild illness or no significant illness at all. It might be so mild you know that if you had a day of diarrhea, you might not even go to the doctor if you got better quickly, so it can do that, too.”
He said the difficulty in diagnosing someone with cryptosporidiosis “is that it is not the first thing you think of when somebody has a diarrheal illness so most of the time when somebody comes in with diarrhea, it is some version of a virus – it really is but there are different types of bacteria, there are protozoans and parasites like this that can also cause it, so doctors have to kind of look at what’s the situation and what has this person been doing? Have they been swimming?”
“For instance, the most common person to get it is ages 1 through 4 during the summer or early fall months,” he said. “Why? Because that is swimming season so ages 1 through 4, even ages 4 through 9, they are the most common age to get it because they don’t know well enough to keep their mouth closed when they are swimming whether it be in a pool or in the lake especially. It is really hard as we all know when you go swimming not to get any water in your mouth so it is just those kinds of things. The situation can often lead the doctor to test for it.”
Stagnant water is a little bit more of a concern with cryptosporidium, according to Tumlison. “Any kind of water ... frankly in a natural body of water is more likely to have it than say a swimming pool. Now, you could get it from a swimming pool.”
Another important thing for people to be aware of, Tumlison said is “to prevent them from passing it to someone else. That’s why it is recommended if somebody has diarrhea from whatever, especially from cryptosporidium, they shouldn’t go back to the pool for a couple of weeks because you can still shed the little spores for a couple of weeks after you get over this illness, so that is why those kinds of recommendations exist.”
Second time around
Young said the medical providers told them “that it is actually a foreign disease because it is low-quality water, low-quality food, not cooking your food properly, that environment kind of thing. You don’t see it here in the United States very often. It wasn’t something they had originally looked for, but I had the symptoms a year and a half prior.”
Young said she “wound up with cryptosporidium and giardia” (another parasite that causes diarrhea) a couple of years ago. “My husband and I fished Bald Knob Lake regularly. We love being out there; it’s just really nice.”
Young also said her daughter already had another infection before she went swimming July 15. She said about 3 1/2 weeks ago, her daughter came home with what looked like chicken pox on her.
“It was everywhere,” Young said. “We took her to the doctor and what they said she had was a parasite. It was a pityriasis rosea. They originally prescribed her antibiotics and some steroidal cream.”
Concerning her daughter’s diagnosis for pityriasis rosea, Young said “that was just from swimming in the lake. They said she could have contracted it from a mosquito bite that she had scratched in the water.”
She said the antibiotic treatment for the infection was completed “on the 19th,” then her daughter’s violent reaction began a few days later, leading to her stay in Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
On Sunday morning, Young said her daughter was released from the hospital, but “we are still under watch.”
“She has still got the diarrhea. She is still real weak,” Young said. “She is required to drink as much fluid as her little body can hold. She is on Zofran; I guess it’s a vomiting pill to keep her from losing any more fluids.”
When Young’s daughter was discharged from the hospital, Young said the medical providers advised her not to go in any still water.
“We have to watch for fever. We have to watch for the excessive diarrhea again,” Young said. “They had given her medicine in the hospital and they didn’t want to give her anymore because the medicine that it requires is so powerful and can have side effects, so we have to watch for the diarrhea and then the vomiting ... and to watch for fever.”
She said they have a follow-up appointment Thursdayand were “still waiting for a call from Children’s on the extra blood work and the extra stool samples.” However, no updates were available at press time.
Young said although their family has camped at Bald Knob Lake before, “we never officially swam in it before because it wasn’t running water. ... there is no fresh water running through it. It is just a manmade lake.”
However, children see water and they want to swim, she said, not realizing there may be parasites in the water as well that can cause sickness.
Young said signs parents need to look for to know if their children have cryptosporidiosis after swimming in a still body of water start first and foremost with excessive diarrhea, but may include “loss of appetite, low-grade fever.” She said her daughter was “very lethargic, just not really interested in anything. Super sleepy, tired, drained. She said she couldn’t stand up for long. She was very weak.”
Grayson said the kids in Bald Knob want to come swim and since there isn’t any other place to swim, they swim in Bald Knob Lake.
“We have been letting them come out there to the lake and swim for years,” he said. “All my life it has never been allowed before because it was a water-supply lake but now since it is not used for that, they allow swimming out there.”
Grayson said he wanted to make others aware of this situation, swimming in surface water or reservoirs that don’t have live water in them, “because this time of year, microorganisms such as cryptosporidium can be found there. I think it’s very serious when somebody loses 20 pounds in two weeks and gets pretty sick, we want to keep other people from going through that trouble.”
