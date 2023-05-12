A “targeted attack” at the same residence on Jonathan Lane where shots were fired on Searcy’s prom night has left one person injured, according to Lt. Todd Wells with the Searcy Police Department.

Police responded to a shots-fired call at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Jonathan Lane, Wells said. They found one victim who was taken by ambulance to Unity Health-White County Medical Center and “is expected to make a full recovery.”

