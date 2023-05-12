A “targeted attack” at the same residence on Jonathan Lane where shots were fired on Searcy’s prom night has left one person injured, according to Lt. Todd Wells with the Searcy Police Department.
Police responded to a shots-fired call at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Jonathan Lane, Wells said. They found one victim who was taken by ambulance to Unity Health-White County Medical Center and “is expected to make a full recovery.”
“There is no suspect information at this time but the Searcy Police Department is not ruling out retaliation from the previous shooting,” Wells said. “The evidence at the scene indicated that this was a targeted attack on the occupants of the house.”
The shots-fired incident April 22 resulted in the arrest of “multiple occupants of the residence.” It occurred down the street from where Searcy High School students were gathering for prom, but was not related to the event being held in Sullards Annex, according to Wells.
Kameron Cooperwood, 20, of Searcy was arrested that evening around 6 p.m. after the department’s Criminal Investigation Division was called out to investigate and developed him as a suspect, Wells said. He was preliminarily charged with three counts of criminal attempt to commit capital murder.
“A search warrant was issued for Kameron Cooperwood’s residence,” Wells said “and since firearms had already been involved, the Searcy Police Department’s Special Response Team was called to help execute the search warrant.”
The search warrant resulted in additional arrests after drugs, money and firearms were found at the Jonathan Lane residence. Cooperwood’s brothers, Elijah, 26, and Kareem, 22, also of Searcy, were both arrested and charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule IV or V controlled substance with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Wells, Kameron Cooperwood was additionally charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree (creating risk of death or serious physical injury), terroristic act, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule IV or V controlled substance with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“The incident seems to have stemmed from a domestic-related argument between Kameron Cooperwood and one of our victims,” Wells said. “After driving away, the victim reported her and her small child were shot at multiple times by Kameron Cooperwood. Some of the rounds hit a nearby neighbor’s vehicle while they were in it with their small child.”
Wells said a high volume of traffic from Searcy High School’s prom prompted officers to close off Jonathan Lane “to help us secure evidence and execute the search warrant.” However, once officers arrived to the initial call and the scene was secured, “we never considered the school to be in any danger,” Wells said. “We, in fact, had three officers working off-duty security for the prom which helped in a quick response and arrest of Kameron Cooperwood.
“We were immediately in direct contact with school officials relaying information on the street closing and the safety of students.”
Kameron Cooperwood was released on bail from the White County Detention Center within a week, and neither Elijah nor Kareem Cooperwood were listed on the jail roster.
