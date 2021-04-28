Latest e-Edition
- Fed keeps key rate near zero, sees inflation as 'transitory'
- Arkansas governor signs bills banning vaccine requirements
- Senate's only black Republican suggests Democrats use race as political weapon
- Biden skews record on migrants; GOP on virus
- In new Electoral College map, shifting battleground dynamics
- Biden's declaration: America's democracy 'is rising anew'
- Senate votes to reinstate methane rules loosened by Trump
- US eyes major rollback in Iran sanctions to revive nuke deal
- Preliminary plans for new Searcy library include 3 collection sections, keeping walking track, coffee cafe
- Searcy football coach to devote more time to hobby
- Judsonia 50-year-old, Bald Knob 38-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
- Bradford 26-year-old gets another three-year sentence, attacked 62-year-old father
- Project Homeless Connect lands in Searcy, to be held Friday
- McRae habitual offender draws 14-year drug sentence
- Simpson resigns as Searcy football coach
- Pangburn becomes fifth school district in county to drop mask requirement
- Burglary of Searcy residence thwarted by call from bank
- Beats and Eats back in action with Tinkerfest on Saturday
