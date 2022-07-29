A 45-year-old Swifton man who wielded a gun and threatened to kill a woman and 11-year-old in Griffithville is facing several charges, including two counts of aggravated assault.

A warrant was issued earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Adam Lynn Cooprider on the two class D felonies, class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons and class A misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree. He was charged as a habitual offender.

