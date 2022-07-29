A 45-year-old Swifton man who wielded a gun and threatened to kill a woman and 11-year-old in Griffithville is facing several charges, including two counts of aggravated assault.
A warrant was issued earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Adam Lynn Cooprider on the two class D felonies, class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons and class A misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree. He was charged as a habitual offender.
Cooprider was in custody Friday in the Ouachita River Correctional Unit. He is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday for plea and arraignment.
White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Chris Ellis wrote in the affidavit that Cooprider was in the front yard of a Griffithville residence when officers arrived May 7. “Cooprider had removed his pants and was showing signs of intoxication, such as physically stumbling as he moved and slurred speech,” Ellis wrote.
When asked if he had any weapons on him, Cooprider said that he didn’t, but when he lifted his shirt, he reportedly was wearing “a belt, holster and firearm.” Although he was “initially resistant,” Cooprider was arrested and secured, Ellis wrote.
The homeowners reportedly said that Cooprider was “an acquaintance” and had come to their home on a motorcycle. After arriving, though, he “was agitated that the seat on his motorcycle was loose and claimed that someone at the residence had tampered with it.”
One of the residents went inside to shower, while the other, along with an 11-year-old who was visiting, remained outside with Cooprider, who reportedly “suddenly pulled out a firearm and began waving it around, while saying that he was going to kill them. They reportedly “ran to the neighbor’s house to call 911.”
A 22-year-old Conway man accused of trying to drag his girlfriend out of a vehicle at the Dollar General on DeWitt Henry Drive in Beebe on May 24 has been charged with class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class D felony domestic battery in the third degree. Jacob Edward Jackson, who was not in custody in White County on Friday, is set to appear for plea and arraignment Tuesday.
According to the affidavit written by Beebe Police Office Caleb Crump, the alleged victim that she had gotten into an argument with Jackson, who had left her at at her mother’s apartment. When she “took her mother’s car to the Dollar General,” Jackson followed her and they argued some more. While he was “yelling and cursed at her,” he tried at one point to drag her out of the vehicle.
A large red mark on the alleged victim’s upper arm was observed along with “several other older bruises,” Crump wrote. The alleged victim reportedly said the older bruises were from a few days earlier “when they had gotten into it.” She also “showed officers several other areas on her arms, upper chest/neck and leg area that had previous bruising that she advised were also from ‘a few days ago’ from Jackson.”
While officers were still in the parking lot with the alleged victim, Jackson reportedly called her and ask why she was speaking to police and told her “that ‘her car was done,’ stating he was going to harm her vehicle for telling what had happened.”
At her mother’s apartment, officers reportedly also heard another phone conversation between Jackson and the alleged victim where he threatened to slap her, her mother “and anyone else there” and to “go get his brother and come shoot up all of them in the house.” Crump wrote that he made threats of “several other acts of physical bodily harm against them,” as well as threatening “her property and residence in Conway.”
A 43-year-old Beebe woman who reportedly threatened a White County deputy and attempted to escape from the back of his patrol vehicle also is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for plea and arraignment.
Caroline Rose Howard has been charged with class B felony criminal attempt to commit escape in the first degree, class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree and class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree. She remained in custody in the White County jail Friday.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Sgt. Josh Biviano, Howard was arrested May 8 after the sheriff’s office was notified that “she had warrants for her arrest out of White County.” However, after she was put in handcuffs and into the back seat of a patrol vehicle, her “behavior became erratic and hostile,” Biviano wrote.
She reportedly threatened Deputy Billy Stair, including saying that “I’m gonna to chop your head off” and “I’ll shoot you in your head.” She also reportedly said she was going to break a window and escape, “striking her own head against the plexiglass barrier.”
After she freed one of her hands, she reportedly struck the rear driver’s side window with “her feet, hands and metal restraints” until it shattered completely. Video shows her trying to escape through the window, however, she was unable to before Stair arrived at the detention center, Biviano wrote.
A warrant also was issued for Timothy Allen Minchue, 54, of Beebe on a charge of class D felony aggravated assault. Minchue also was charged as a habitual offender. He was not in custody Friday, and a pre-trial hearing is set for Sept. 20.
According to the affidavit written by Capt. Steven Hall of the Beebe Police Department, Minchue called the dispatch center May 16 and said “he had just been involved in a disturbance” at a residence on Green Acres Drive. He reportedly said the alleged victim had attempted to attack him, so he tried to use his stun gun on him but missed. He claimed that the alleged victim had tried to attack his daughter.
The alleged victim’s sister also reportedly called in the altercation. The alleged victim said that he and his sister were riding dirt bikes when Minchue started following them. Although his sister reportedly changed roads to get away from him, the alleged victim reportedly said that Minchue continued following him and tried to run him off the road. Then, Minchue reportedly attempted to tase the alleged victim. Although he missed, the lead struck the cycle, bounced and hit his leg, according to the alleged victim, which shocked him, causing him to fall “and burn his leg on the exhaust pipe.”
Minchue then reportedly pulled a gun on the alleged victim, “placed it to his head and told him to leave or he was going to kill him.” The alleged victim then got on his dirt bike and left.
A witness walking in the area reportedly said that she saw the dirt bike turn onto Green Acres Drive with a pickup following closely. The truck parked in a driveway and four people came out of it and the house “into the street, and began yelling at the boy on the dirt bike,” Hall wrote. The witness reportedly said she saw a man fire a Taser at the alleged victim and pull out “what appeared to be a gun” and point it at him although the alleged victim “did not approach the house or property at any time.”
A second witness who lives nearby gave a similar account, repeating that the alleged victim “never attempted to approach the residence.”
Minchue reportedly told police that his daughter had called him “and told him the individuals she was having a conflict with were back at her residence.” While he was driving there, he saw two dirt bikes headed “in the opposite direction. The individuals on the dirt bikes “began to yell at him and flip him off,” then they followed him toward Green Acres Drive, Minchue reportedly said, adding that once he arrived, “the guy on the dirt bike got off of the bike and charged towards him.”
Minchue reportedly said he then tried to tase the alleged victim before pulling out a pepper ball gun that he didn’t fire.
