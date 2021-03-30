A suspect has been detained in online threats Monday that caused the Rose Bud School District campus to be closed both Monday and Tuesday, according to school and city officials.
"First off, we want to thank you for your patience and your understanding as we work to ensure the 100 percent safety of our kids, our teachers, our faculty and our entire community," Rose Bud Mayor Shawn Gorham said in a Facebook Live announcement Tuesday night. "We have a suspect detained as we speak."
Gorham said authorities were up late into the night and their "hard work has paid off." The name of the suspect was not given, although KARK, Channel 4, in Little Rock is reporting that it was a Rose Bud High School student.
Rose Bud Superintendent Allen Blackwell said he echoed Gorham's sentiments and thanked everyone for their work during this process, including administrators, principals, Police Chief Stephen Schaumleffel, the White County Sheriff's Office and the Arkansas State Police for helping sweep the buildings and making sure that the search warrant for the suspect was taken care of.
Rose Bud's schools will open at regular time Wednesday morning. "Hopefully, we can get back to a normal schedule as we have taken care of this issue," Blackwell said.
Gorham told parents to rest assured that their children and grandchildren will be safe. "We take every situation very highly, especially when there is violence against our kids, against our teachers or any one of our community members."
He said he is sure the police chief and superintendent would agree with him that "if you threaten our kids, we're going to catch you and you're going to pay the fullest extent of the law; it is that simple. We are here to protect. We are here to serve."
He urged everyone to thank the officers involved and administrators.
Originally, Rose Bud announced Monday afternoon that on-site classes would be back to normal Tuesday, but before 10 p.m. Monday, the district announced that because of more threats, the campus would be closed and students would pivot to virtual learning.
The first threat was received by Rose Bud High School Principal David Dodge early Monday morning through Facebook Messenger. Blackwell said a fake account was used, and the buildings and perimeter of the campus were thoroughly searched, including using two bomb-sniffing dogs from North Little Rock during one of the sweeps, to make sure it was clear of danger.
According to KARK, Blackwell said around 10 high school students were targeted in threats made later through Snapchat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.