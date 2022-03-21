Fern Taylor was getting ready to be an angel when all hell broke loose March 21, 1952.
Taylor, who is 79 and living in Cabot, was 9 years old when the fourth-deadliest tornado on record in the history of the state, an F4 that killed 50-52 people in White County, hit Kensett. Her family lived at the corner of Whitney Lane and the Doniphan, Kensett and Searcy Railway track.
“Actually, it was a nice, beautiful sunny day – a big spring day like they are before the cold front came in and brought the tornado,” Taylor said. “I was home and I got cleaned up because I was fixing to be an angel in the Kensett High School Operetta that night. I remember my costume was all laid out on the bed. It had strings on the wings, so that when I held by arms up you could see my wings.
“Mother was in the kitchen. She was fixing supper and the potatoes were in the skillet on the stove, and Daddy got home a little early so he would have time to eat and clean up before he took me to the program.”
She said her father had mentioned “that he had heard that we might be in for some stormy weather and he hoped it didn’t keep people from coming to the program.”
Her dad had been home about 30 minutes, she said, when “a wind came up and blew the front door open to the house. It was an old house. Anyway, it blew the front door open and he went to close it and mother said she would check the door in the bedroom and quickly came back in and said, ‘I can’t hold it.’ He said, ‘That’s OK, come help me hold this one.’”
Taylor said she ran to her father and he told her to get on the sofa “because he thought that was the safest place for me.”
“He was trying to hold the door when he looked down and the wall was about 6 inches from the floor and it flashed through his mind that’s it’s kind of stupid to hold on to a door when the wall is not even connected to the floor anymore,” she said. “The wall came crashing down on them.
“Mother said, ‘Where’s Fern?’ And Daddy just said, ‘I don’t know.’ The last time he saw me I was still on the sofa,” which she said was 10 feet in the air and “blowing away.”
“it blew out the west wall and he started to try to come out from under the wall to come look for me, but there was timber just blowing in circles and he knew he wasn’t any good to me dead,” Taylor said. “He stayed until the wind stopped and then he quickly got out from under the wall, which probably protected he and mother. He got out, but Mother called him back because she was trapped and he lifted the wall up enough so she could free herself and get out.”
After that, Taylor said, a neighbor called out to see if they were OK and her father said, “We are, but we can’t find Fern.” She said :they did find the sofa I was on wrapped around the fence post about 100 feet behind the house.”
“Tornadoes are fast-moving. They don’t just creep around,” Taylor said. “The whole took thing took less than a minute, probably less than 30 seconds to happen. What I remember is Daddy telling me to get on the sofa; Mother coming in, said she couldn’t hold the door; the window blowing out beside the door on the floor and crashing; something falling on my head and I couldn’t push it off; and the next thing I remember is tumbling in the field between the house and the railroad track.
“It’s interesting what a 9-year-old mind will remember. When I stood up out there and looked, there was a fence running around the railroad track. I could see everyone of the fence posts and I had never before in my life been able to see those fence posts because the grass was so overgrown with bushes and stuff. And I don’t know why that stuck in my mind, but I do not have a picture in my mind of a house that was blown away. I mean, I must have looked at it; that picture went away.”
She said the houses of their two neighbors – “Miss Johnson and Miss Bailey” – who “lived about a block apart ... were still standing.”
“I ran through the gate across the railroad track and stopped because the power lines were down on the road between their two houses,” Taylor said. “I had a cousin who had been electrocuted before, working for the telephone company when the power flipped up and hit the high line, and I was afraid [it] was still energized. In hindsight, I’m sure they weren’t but at that time I thought they were.
Taylor went to Miss Bailey’s house and said she then noticed that the front of the porch had fallen down to the floor.
“I ran through that triangle thing and I’m sure I was hystericalm but I heard Miss Bailey say, ‘It’s Fern! Let her in!’ After she went into the house, she said she remembers the Baileys “looking out the window towards our house. Miss Bailey sent Mr. Bailey over to find my parents. Well, he was taking too long so she set me on the bed – and I had a cut on my elbow and she put a rag on it – she told me to stay there because she went to find them, too.”
Taylor said she is sure there were “hugs and kisses and a lot of ‘Thank Gods’” but she doesn’t remember getting together again with the Baileys.
She does remember her father looking at her elbow and saying that he thought she needed stitches.
“And he slapped his pants pocket because he said, ‘My keys are gone,’” Taylor said. “Well, he had an open garage lean-to next to the wash house that he parked his truck and when he got out he always put his keys on a nail there so they would be handy when he wanted to get in the truck and go somewhere. The truck was still there but the garage part was gone.
“Somebody came by – and for the life of me, I can’t remember who it was – and had a car and we got in the car and there were trees across the road on Doniphan Road and Whitney Lane and we couldn’t get out, so we had to wait until someone cut a hole in the tree just big enough for the car to go through. And I remember going through that tree and thinking this must be like going through a tunnel.”
Going to Porter Rodgers Hospital in Searcy was the next thing Taylor remembered.
“Dr. Edwards looked at my elbow and yes, I needed stitches,” she said. “He turned around to go get the material out of the cabinet and the patients started flooding in. I was not hurt very much and Mother wasn’t either so they sent us upstairs to a ward at the back of the hospital and I think there were six beds in that ward, and it’s funny that I remember that I was in the bed in the northwest coroner.
“We were there about an hour and then transferred to the boys’ dormitory at Harding. The boys had just gathered up a blanket or something and gone to the gym to sleep and the patients who weren’t injured very much were taken over there. The doctor came and cleaned my elbow out and I must have been a baby because he said he wanted to wait until he could get something to deaden it before he put stitches in it. Somebody else came along and put stitches in it and we went home the next day. We went to Grandma and Grandpa’s and we were there for three of four days.”
Taylor said the Baileys’ son who worked in the timber industry let them live in his house. She said she went to one of the churches in Searcy and got a store-bought dress “that some little girl in Illinois had given to the Red Cross.”
She said that March 1952 was “a terrible month, but people pulled together and helped each other out. Mr. Bailey didn’t charge us any rent for staying in his house for the three to four months that we lived there because we were neighbors. We were friends.”
The Kensett school house was destroyed, so other arrangements had to be made for returning to school. “What they did was put up partitions in the gym that was still standing. The high school finished out school there. You have to remember Kensett was only graduating between 10 and 20 students at the most and sometime less than that at the time. The first, second and third grades went to churches in town and the fourth and fifth grades shared a room on the south side of the gym and the sixth shared one on the north side. I was in fourth grade at that time. When I went to fifth grade, we went to the new school.”
Reflecting on how she felt about the tornado and the death and destruction it caused, Taylor said it was “pretty traumatic to a 9-year-old.”
“I was frightened of wind and rain for ages,” she said. “I mean, I remember being outside on a sunny day and the wind was blowing leaves and the trees and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky, but i was concerned. Bad thunderstorms at night would send me ... you could hear my feet pounding to get to the hallway to get to Mom and Dad’s bed to be safe.
“We had a storm about every 30 minutes one night and next morning, Daddy went to town and got his friend and brought his friend out there and told him to start digging, we was going to have a storm cellar. The idea was we were going to put two beds down there and if we had bad weather, we would just go down there and sleep.”
Taylor said it didn’t work out quite that way because neighbors and friends found out they had a big storm cellar, so it was full of 15 people lots of times.
Until 1975, Taylor said she was “concerned and frightened.” She said she was living in Twin Lakes and they had a small tornado go through. Taylor said she remembers KATV, Channel 7, weatherman Vic Schedler talking about it and she grabbed her son and “under the house we went.”
“I lost what I call my irrational fear of tornadoes then. I have a good healthy respect, but it’s different.”
