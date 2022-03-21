William “Jack” Jackson was 3 years old when the tornado that struck the Bald Knob, Kensett and Judsonia areas March 21, 1952, carried his family a quarter-mile and killed his mother and father.
The tornado was part of an outbreak of 11 across the South that day and the next day that reportedly produced the fourth-largest number of F4s and F5s and killed at least 209, including an estimated 50-52 in White County.
For the 70th anniversary, The Daily Citizen spoke with Jackson, who lives in Dickinson, N.D., about his memories of the tornado.
“In 1952, that was a period of time when they were starting to try to – if you go back to the movie ‘Twister,’ things like that – that’s when they were trying to get it so they had better notification systems and would let people know. I guess they were really trying with that one, but it still wasn’t developed. It was in its infancy.”
Despite turning 3 Feb. 14 the year of the tornado, Jackson said he remembers “certain things” about what happened. “And I think the fact that this was such a traumatic incident of my life, it has intensified my memory, so I’m able to remember back when I was even around 2 1/2 or somewhere between 2 and 3.”
He said he remembers it all beginning “between, I think, 4 and 5 o’clock at night.”
“We were eating supper,” Jackson said. “I watched and it got dark, and I don’t know this but it probably got that old pea-green sky look, which I’ve seen in other tornadoes because I have lived in places where they have tornadic conditions.” (He said there are about 23 tornadoes a year in North Dakota, but “they are not the intensity that they are in the Arkansas area.”)
“We were sitting at the table and I watched what I noticed was how scared my mother [Helen] got. I saw the look on her face and, of course, at that age, you’re really attached to your mom, you know, and your dad, but there’s this natural bond between mom and the kids at that age, and that scared me but I was still able to maintain my composure. I don’t know exactly the making of what happened, but the look I saw on my mother’s face, I had never seen before.”
Jackson said his family lived in a new house “on top of a hill in Bald Knob.”
“We were going down the hallway; now this is just like the movies – the telephone blew up, lightning struck it right as my sister [Judy], who was the most emotional of us all was walking by, and she just let out a blood-curdling scream,” he said, remembering that his family walked down the hallway of the house to one of the bedrooms.
Jackson said he remembers they all got into “one big bed, so it must have been my mom and dad’s bedroom, and we took shelter there. It was pretty quiet but I’m a kid, remember I’m 3 years old, I don’t know what’s going on and in a while, I hear this big banging noise. It’s like ‘Whoa!’”
He said the noise was later believed to be “the streetlight lamps exploding with the changes in air pressure.”
“If somebody else knows the truth, let me know because I would like to know that,” Jackson said. “It was really loud.”
The next thing Jackson said he remembers is the bed shaking a little bit. “I thought Walter [his dad] was under the bed, and I guess everyone else knew what was happening. I don’t know what’s happening so I remember crawling to the edge of the bed and leaning down as far as I could, or somehow I got down and tried to look under the bed but I couldn’t really look under it because I thought Walter was under the bed on his back, shaking the bed. I didn’t know what it was.”
“I was trying to put two and two together and that’s what I came up ... but it wasn’t,” he said, “and I remember my mother yelled at my sister, ‘Get on top of Billy!’ And my sister did, and that’s probably what saved my life.”
He said his sister ended up being “very seriously hurt. She had a brain injury. They gave her a 50-50 chance to live and never expected her to be normal if she did, but she turned out pretty good considering. I think she would have been really a very smart person if that hadn’t happened because there’s moments that I catch glimpses of Judy really expounding things properly. I was really impressed with the development of my sister who was very close to me after that because all we had was each other.”
Before his sister was injured, he recalled the “shaking of the bed ... turned into more than shaking. He said it became “pounding against the wall, pounding against the wall.”
“It wasn’t real serious, but it was pounding,” he said, “and all of a sudden, it was pounding against two walls, real serious, and then somewhere along the line it was pounding against all the walls and you didn’t know which one was coming next. Bang! Bang! Bang! Bang! And that’s all I remember growing up.”
Jackson said they “surmised that we were going around and around in the tornado just like the cow did in ‘Twister.’ I don’t know if we were actually going around in the tornado or we were being picked up in the tornado and blown in a straight line. I don’t really know. I do know that we ended up about a quarter of a mile away and it started dropping us.
“My sister, a girl named Pat who was visiting my sister and I ended up in one area and Walter and Helen, Mom and Dad, ended up in another area. They were killed – and I’ve heard different things on this. One thing I heard was that something hit them in the neck and partially decapitated them. Other things were just that they were banged in the head. Who knows?”
He said although the “landing” did not kill him, his sister and her friend, “Pat ended up being crippled, Judy suffered really and was in the hospital for a long time, but I was the first one who was conscious.”
He said although he does not recall hitting the ground, he does remember “getting up and looking around and there was this horrible mess. Now, it’s getting a little dusky, I suppose, but it’s still pretty early in the evening and I looked around and I could see just junk.
“And I talked to myself because I was sort of scared; you know, I didn’t know where anybody was,” he said. “I was calling their names and I looked around and I said, ‘Momma going to be really mad when she sees this mess;’ that’s what I was thinking and I didn’t know what to do.”
He said it was raining and when he was wiping the rain from his face, “I noticed when I wiped it with I tell you it was my left hand, my eye, it was just red, and what happened was my lid of my eye had been partly cut off,” which he said doctors were able to fix. At the time, though, “I’m looking around and not finding anyone.”
The tornado reportedly was up to 1 1/2 miles wide at times and stayed on the ground for 14.6 miles. It destroyed at least 945 structures in Judsonia and caused at least 30 deaths there. Another 20 of the deaths happened between Bald Knob and Russell, while there were a total of 325 injuries reported.
“People down in Arkansas or in Bald Knob saw what happened,” Jackson said. “They watched this huge tornado. It was a F-4; well, EF-4 or whatever back then. They watched it hit and carry us away until they ran up as fast as they could after it had blown through, which was pretty quick. That tornado, I remember reading got up to 73 mph in speed; that’s fast. That’s like you being on the interstate just driving along, but if your trying to outrun it, you’re going to have a hard time unless you have a straightaway.”
The house that Jackson said his family lived in was “torn apart” by the tornado and he said based upon the damage that was done then, it was later determined that it was an F4 on the Fujita scale. The scale, introduced in 1971, rates tornado intensity based mainly on the amount of damage. It was replaced in 2007 by the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which matches estimated wind speed to the damage.
When Jackson was at the hospital after the tornado, he said he was “trying to find my mom. Now, there are an awful lot of people in the hospital. There were a lot of people killed. Virtually the whole town was destroyed and a lot of people injured, so the hospitals were filled and the children’s ward with me in it, it was filled.
“I got out of this crib and I found this pair of shoes,” he said. “I don’t know what they were doing there but they had a little bit of a heel on them anyway and I was trying to walk in them and put my little feet in this big shoe. That didn’t go very well. but I will tell you what it did do, it created a lot of clopping, ‘clop clop, clop clop.’ All of the sudden there was a nurse there and she said, ‘Where are you going?!’ She wasn’t very nice. I said, ‘I’m going to find my mom,’ and she said to me – this is how I learned – ‘Your mom is dead, now get back in your crib and stay there!’ That’s how I found out about my mom.”
Jackson said was taken in and raised by his sister’s father, Harold Jackson. whom he said he “regarded as Dad all my life. He came there and he had just suffered a massive stroke. He was not supposed to make it. He did make it for about 20 more years. He could barely walk, he drug his legs, but he got better over the years. He died in 1974, that was 22 more years that he lived and raised his family the best he could.”
“Legally, I was his because I was born William Jackson. He was her [Jackson’s mother’s] husband at the time of my birth. He did raise me. He did.”
He said when he was taken home to Murphysboro, Ill., after the tornado, “we were sort of a sensation ... and I remember a couple of Christmases that you wouldn’t believe the presents I got from people because they wanted to be part of the whole thing.”
Jackson said his sister passed away about five years ago. “Judy got sick. I brought her up to North Dakota because she had dementia. She was 70 and she stayed with us as long as we could take care of her, but then we did have to put her into a nursing home for a couple of years. She was there and I was her advocate. It got to the point that she didn’t know who I was.”
The tornado was on his sister’s mind a lot more than his, he said, since she was 11 at the time.
“I think it made me introspective somewhat,” Jackson said. “I remember talking to God, asking for my mom to be miraculously returned and getting angry when it didn’t happen. I think as a kid maybe I thought a little different than the other kids did. I have always been very independent and I’m getting old now and that is sort of why I wanted to connect with that area again, because it’s the kind of thing you do, you know.”
Jackson said he grew up to be a writer. “I remember covering my first murders when I was 18 years old. I was working for a radio station and they were fantastic murders as far as murders go. Mark Twain once said, ‘What makes a good writer?’ and he said. ‘A lousy childhood.’”
Jackson said he did have some good times, though.
“When they came and found me, after the tornado, this little boy just walking among the rubble, I was singing songs and one of them was ‘I’m too old to cut the mustard anymore,’” he said with a laugh. “That was a song of the day. God made me a different thinker with that twister.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.