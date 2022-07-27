There were at least 57 ZIP codes and 12 states represented at Searcy’s “United We Stand” Fourth of July celebration, according to Searcy Beats and Eats co-Coordinator Mat Faulkner.
“Se we definitely are bringing people in from outside of town,” Faulkner told the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission, which provided $55,000 in funding for the second-year event.
The number of ZIP codes and states represented at the Searcy Event Center came from a survey of 280 attendees, he said Tuesday.
“We estimate around 15,000 to 17,000 attendees,” Faulkner said. “It was blazing hot that day.” He said attendance was a little bit lower than last year early on at the events that kicked off at 5 p.m. but as the evening progressed, so did the crowd. Last year’s crowd was estimated at 13,000.
“We targeted a 45-mile radius from Searcy,” Faulkner said. “Local marketing consisted of yard signs, roadside banners, fliers, social media and radio. Regional marketing consisted of boosted social media posts and ads and radio spots. Additional PR [public relations] included multiple articles published by The Daily Citizen newspaper and Arkie Travels social media influencers.”
Faulkner reported the combined stats from Facebook, Instagram and YouTube at a reach of 320,100, an engagement of 35,367 and 90,823 in video views.
“We had tons of activities for family members of all ages,” Faulkner said. “We had the national headliner, The SteelDrivers out there. The did a great job. Bree Ogden with Cliff and Susan. Sylamore Special, a very, very talented young group; they perform in Branson all the time. They did a great job.”
A mechanical bull, a zipline and bungee jumping were new this year at the event, which also featured a laser tag maze, an inflatable obstacle course, inflatable jousting, a climbing wall, an exotic petting zoo, an Air Force flyover, huge kite flying, community yard games, chess, merchant vendors, a patriotic salute from the Faith and Freedom Riders Equestrian Team and performances from the 60-member White County Community Band.
Faulkner told A&P Commissioner Tommy Centola that the total budget for the event was about $85,000, with the additional $30,000 raised from sponsors other than the A&P Commission, which was the presenting sponsor. Centola had asked about the total budget because he said he was curious since some of the sponsors were sponsoring things that “we wrote checks for.”
He asked Faulkner if that was because the cost was higher than expected, but Faulkner said it was “for exposure.”
“We want to give them a presence in the areas where there is the highest foot traffic and so we want to try to give them as much promotion as possible,” he said. “The money kind of all goes into a pot and on the A&P allocation, you all will be able to see from Tim’s [Blansett, the CPA] office exactly what all that money was spent for.”
Faulkner said, for example, if a sponsorship sign was by the petting zoo or food truck area, those would be high exposure areas “for the visibility.”
Concerning food trucks, Faulkner said there were almost twice as many as there were at last year’s inaugural event. “They all did very, very well. Some told us they sold 50 percent more than last year.”
Centola said he heard “a bit of rumbling” from some of the food truck operators about the $200 deposits that were required. He said he knows deposits have to be made to make sure the trucks come to the event but “I heard a lot of negativity about the amount.” He asked if maybe some of the deposit could be given back to the food truck operators.
Faulkner said, “We’re always open to making improvements. That’s not a problem.”
Centola added that “everyone I talked to did very well with the event. They sold a whole lot.”
A&P Chairman Chris Howell asked Faulkner if he had any data on how many visitors ate locally at restaurants. Faulkner said that he didn’t, but “hopefully, we’ll see a bump in the A&P revenue. About 11:30 at night, our crew was ready to take a shower and drink a lot of water.”
Howell said he appreciates all the volunteers. “That’s a big event and it’s important for Searcy. It brings a lot of attention and people into Searcy.”
Faulkner gave a shoutout to the police department, fire department and emergency medical services, community service and parks and recreation. ‘We have about 25 of our group out there but when you look at all the people who helped put this on, you’re probably looking at 70 people out there.”
Centola said it also was “excruciating” as far as the heat goes. Faulkner said they are working on that, maybe thinking about misting stations or perhaps starting the event a bit later in the evening.”
In addition to the heat, one other aspect of the celebration proved to be at least a bit of a challenge beyond the organizers’ control.
“The fireworks show went well with one caveat,” he said. “There was a technical glitch by one of their techs. They hit the wrong button evidently and set off some of the finale fireworks in the middle of the show, so the middle of the show was fantastic and then you get to the end of the show and it was like, ‘Is it over?’ We try to control as much as we can but you can’t control everything.”
Faulkner said the fireworks providers apologized “profusely.”
