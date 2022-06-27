It was a day several elected officials didn’t think would ever come, even though they always believed that it should.
The Supreme Court decided in a 5-4 vote Friday to overturn Roe vs. Wade, which established a constitutional right to abortion, saying both it and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the court case which reaffirmed abortion in 1992, were wrong. The decision allows state governments to determine whether to allow abortion, many of which already had passed abortion bans in case the constitutional protection of it was removed.
White County Judge Michael Lincoln is among officials who believed that abortion should have been left up to the states to decide, but said Monday that he “was a little surprised” that the decision was overturned.
Lincoln said he has “always thought that the [1973] ruling was not correct in the beginning. I thought it should have always been a states issue because it’s just not specifically contained in the Constitution and felt like the courts had taken on the legislative instead of protecting and ruling on the Constitution. That being said, I always support for decisions to be made locally as much as they can be made.”
“Of course, the issue with the states, you get to what we call a divided nation, but you cannot ignore the fact that for 50 years, this nation has been divided over that issue,” he said, “so I’m thinking [for] those that are crying it will create more division probably don’t understand how much divisions on those types of issues that we already have.”
In September, the White County Quorum Court passed a resolution sponsored by late Justice of the Peace Sue Liles declaring White County a “pro-life county.” Lincoln said then that this resolution “probably pretty much reflects the sentiment of the citizens.”
Newly elected White County Judge Lisa Brown, who is currently Lincoln’s administrative assistant, said she also was pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision.
“As a believer, I am very happy the Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade,” Brown said. “I also believe that this issue is a matter of states’ rights, not a constitutional issue. I am pleased to live in Arkansas which has been so proactive in protecting the unborn.”
Lincoln and Brown are both Republicans.
State Rep. Les Eaves, R-Searcy, also brought up states’ rights as the reason for his support for the decision. “I support the decision by the United States Supreme Court in giving authority to each state to make their own decisions regarding abortion,” Eaves said.
Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Beebe, called Friday “an incredible day.”
“It’s an exciting day that I didn’t think would come during my lifetime,” Dismang said. “We had been slowly chipping away with the pro-life movement, making changes here in the state. This ruling is an incredible day.”
“In the state, we have a trigger law in place that took effect on Friday and so that effectively banned abortions in the state of Arkansas with the exception of saving the life of the mother.”
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge certified Arkansas’ trigger abortion law Friday following the Supreme Court’s decision. The law was created in 2019 in the event the Roe vs. Wade would be overturned and states that abortion will be banned in Arkansas except for in cases of a medical emergency.
“This decision essentially puts our pro-life laws in place and allows Arkansas to ban abortion with the only exception being to save the life of a mother, defined as a medical emergency,” Rutledge said during a news conference Friday.
The Arkansas law defines a medical emergency as an abortion that is “necessary to preserve the life of a pregnant woman whose life is endangered by a physical disorder, physical illness or physical injury, including a life-endangering physical condition caused by or arising from the pregnancy itself.”
The ban, which went into effect immediately, will only charge the individual who performs the abortion, not the mother.
“I will be directing the Arkansas Department of Health to enforce the law and to conduct the necessary inspections and notifications to ensure that any abortion provider is in compliance with the law and understands the penalties that are provided therein,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.
The penalty for the person performing the abortion according to the newly verified law is a fine that does not exceed $100,000 and/or imprisonment of up to ten years.
The law also states that it will not charge the woman seeking the abortion with any criminal offense and will not prohibit the use of contraceptives prior to the pregnancy being determined through “conventional medical testing.”
“I want to emphasize that we need, as a state and as a nation, to continue to support women who have unwanted pregnancies and, for some, see abortion as the only solution,” Hutchinson said. “That is the reason the Legislature anticipated the need to provide $1 million to pregnancy centers across the state of Arkansas and also enacted the Every Mom Matters Act, that will allow those with pregnancies and questions to call and get information, to get assistance and to get help.”
The law does not have an exemption for cases of rape or incest and Hutchinson said that while he has supported this exemption in the past, he does not plan on asking legislatures to add that exemption.
Rutledge said that there are also currently no plans to pass any laws against Arkansas women going to other states where abortion is legal to seek one, and that, for now, Arkansas is just focusing on the laws already passed in the state and will only look at any additional changes to it in the future.
Speaker of the Arkansas House of Representatives Matthew Sheppard said he has not been a part of any conversations of introducing such laws.
“As far as I’m concerned, the law is settled on this point,” he said.
As Rutledge was certifying the law Friday, protests from pro-choice activists were already happening outside the Arkansas Capitol.
“It angers me that five judges can have the power to make decisions in which a vast majority of our country disagrees,” White County resident Kelly Grappe said Monday. “A woman should have full autonomy of her body and no government entity should have the right to dictate those choices. It’s so hard for me to believe that my daughter now has less rights than me and her grandmother. This is absolutely a step backward.”
Hutchinson said that he understands that the abortion issue “will continue to be debated and protested across our country. Well, that is the heart of our democracy.”
