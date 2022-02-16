Supply chain issues have affected the opening of the Beebe School District’s ARcare facility, according to Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail.
Nail said progress is being made on the facility that will be at the old central office, but it is looking more like it will open in mid-April. The goal was to have it open March 1.
The School Board got the ball rolling last July on adding a school-based, health-care facility in partnership with ARcare. There will be a ceremony when it opens, Nail said, and he is “really, really excited” to have the facility for the students and the staff.
The ARcare facility was among several projects Nail highlighted as part of the future of the district at Monday night’s Beebe School Board meeting.
Nail said there are summer projects that are being looked at with carryover money. “This is money that we saved throughout the year.”
One thing he said they talked about as a board was safety for the kids and staff by getting rid of all the asbestos. The estimated cost is $250,000, but Nail said in talking to the construction manager, the number may have to be adjusted because of the amount of asbestos.
The Environmental Protection Agency requires public school districts to have an asbestos management plan and to inspect and remove damaged asbestos to reduce or eliminate exposure. According to the EPA, when managed properly, asbestos-containing products pose “relatively little risk to students and school employees.”
Painting the hallways and classrooms in Early Childhood Center is also on the list of projects, with an estimated price of $200,000, as is new poles and lights at the football stadium.
“We had one fall down last year,” Nail said of the lights, “so I think we’re due to have some lights. That estimate is $385,000.”
In addition he said that “work on the track is estimated to be $50,000.”
Nail stressed that all of the estimates are rough numbers but he just wanted to give an update on the needs.
If funds allow, Nail said the North Gym needs to be painted as well. That estimate is $26,000. He also discussed replacing the Gillam Field light poles for an estimated cost of $32,000, and said the transportation building leaks air. Some siding could be added, he said. Painting the front of it and adding insulation would cost $205,000.
Looking to the summer of 2023, Nail said the junior high safe room would be the big project, with an estimated cost of $1 million. He said the district is are trying to put money away for that. He said it would double as a safe room “for community and kids and staff and it will also be a resting center.”
Nail said an Air Force Junior ROTC expansion also is being looked at, as well as painting the middle school front interior and painting the arena, along with more track work estimated to cost $100,000.
