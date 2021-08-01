Superintendents at school districts in White County are taking a wait-and-see approach to a special session of the Arkansas Legislature being called this week to consider whether to keep intact legislation banning public mask mandates. However, a couple said their districts are likely to continue recommending that students and staff wear face masks instead of requiring them to combat a rise in COVID-19 cases.
“We are waiting to see what happens, but we finished the year with masks as optional so I don’t anticipate a change from that even if they do change,” Riverview School District Superintendent Stan Stratton said.
On Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson put back in place a public health emergency in the state for 60 days because of the coronavirus surge caused by the delta variant and calling for a special session to amend Act 1002 to allow more power to school districts on masks for children 12 and under. The legislation, which went into effect last week, prevents state and local officials from enacting another mask mandate after Hutchinson rescinded his at the end of March.
The special session is supposed to convene today to discuss Hutchinson's emergency declaration, then discuss Act 1002.
“This is not a debate about mask mandates for those that can make their own decisions and have the means to get vaccinated,” Hutchinson said last week at the state Capitol. “This is a discussion about the school environment where schools can make decisions about the public health for their school environment and the children they have responsibility to protect.”
Rose Bud Superintendent Allen Blackwell said his district is “going to strongly encourage masks as of right now; we can’t mandate anything. The Legislature passed that law. We can’t really force it."
Blackwell said the district also "didn’t really force it last year. We encouraged it and we provided masks and things, but we didn’t basically say once you step in campus you have to wear a mask. I don’t know if we will go to that extent."
"It kind of depends on how things go, but we are gong to follow the guidance of the [Arkansas] Department of Health and the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]," he said, "so pretty much whatever they kind of recommend, which you know they are recommending masks. We’re going to try to follow that, but as of right now, we are just waiting on the governor and the Legislature to decide what they want to do.”
White County Central Superintendent Dean Stanley said that if legislators “choose not to do anything at all, we will highly encourage masks but obviously cannot mandate. If they put it back into the local board control, then I'm sure our board will make a decision one way or the other, either just to leave it as it is for a highly recommendation or back to masks.”
Stanley said White County's regular board meeting for this month will actually be held before school starts Aug. 16. Their meeting is set for Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. at the middle school. “It’s possible that we would wait until then or it’s possible that we would call a special meeting a few days early.”
Beebe Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail said because “there are no choices right now ... we will just see what happens Tuesday if a decision gets made, and then whatever decision gets made, we will make the best of it like all the schools will too."
"I told my folks Monday, no sense in being upset either way because right now it doesn’t matter until we get some closure, so we are planning on doing my back-to-school video to the community, a COVID update and all that stuff," Nail said. "We are just gong to kind of wait and see with the session. If they change Act 1002, we’ll convene a board meeting and kind of see where they’re at.”
Pangburn Superintendent David Rolland said although his district also is waiting to see "what kind of guidance we are given from the state," it took a poll of both staff and parents after Hutchinson lifted the mask mandate in March and in both polls, he said more than 60 percent wanted to lift the mask requirements. "So we went to just really encouraging people to wear masks but not requiring it."
In a statement from Searcy Superintendent Bobby Hart through School/Community Coordinator Betsy Bailey, she said, “Dr. Hart really wants to wait to make any type of statement until we find out what the Legislature is going to do.”
As of press time, The Daily Citizen was still waiting to hear back from the Bald Knob and Bradford school superintendents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.