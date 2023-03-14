School superintendents in White County are awaiting learning the “full impact” of the Arkansas LEARNS Act that was signed into law last week by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
The 145-page legislation that moved through the state Legislature in just over two weeks raises minimum teacher salaries, puts new restrictions on classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity and creates a school voucher program to be phased in over three years. It was the top legislative priority for Sanders, the former White House press secretary who took office as governor in January.
Superintendents reached by The Daily Citizen see some positives and negatives with the act as they await information on how its requirements will be implemented.
“While there are aspects that we as a district disagree with philosophically, our responsibility to our students, families, and teachers now becomes to implement and continue to try to improve educational outcomes for our school community,” Searcy School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said.
“We appreciate some of the positives that include a potential focus on early learning, career technical education advancement, and the increase of teacher salaries. Although the bill does come short in providing funding for all three of these positives, we look forward to being a part of the conversation that drives the rules, regulations and details prior to its implementation.”
LEARNS (literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and school safety) would raise minimum teacher salaries by 39 percent to $50,000 a year following calls by Democrats and Republicans over the past several months to raise starting pay from one of the lowest rates in the country.
Also, its phased-in “education freedom account” will be available for families to use to pay for private and home schooling costs equal to 90 percent of the state’s per-student funding for public schools, which is currently $7,413. It’s part of a renewed push for such voucher programs following the COVID-19 pandemic that’s been fueled in part by fights over school curriculum.
Similar savings account programs exist in Arizona and West Virginia, and they’ve been proposed in at least a dozen other states this year.
Arkansas education officials have estimated the legislation will cost than $297 million in the first year and about $343 million the following year.
“We do not yet know the full impact that the LEARNS Act will have on K-12 schools in Arkansas,” Beebe School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail said. “Now that the bill has been signed into law, it will move to DESE [Arkansas Department of Elementary and Secondary Education] for the rule-making process. Once this process is complete, I feel we will have more clarification on what to expect moving forward.
“What I am certain of is that Beebe School District’s 411 employees as well as the thousands of educators across the state will continue to make the best school experience possible for our students. I have full confidence in the abilities of our teachers and staff and look forward to seeing what they help our students accomplish in the future.”
Riverview School District Superintendent Stan Stratton sees “good in the bill,” but said “there’s a lot of ‘how’s this going to work’ and just really waiting for the rules to be done.”
“Until they do the foundation formula money, you know, it’s still kind of a wait and see,” he said.
Talking about the voucher aspect, Stratton said, “It’s only like 1 1/2 percent of the student population.”
“The next couple of months are just going to be critical as they get the rules done and share those and everything,” he said. “There is probably going to be some unintended consequences that we will see and see if they will come back and clean up any of those things.”
Whenever the superintendents gather for their next meeting at the Wilbur D. Mills Educational Cooperative in Beebe, Stratton said the LEARNS Act will be a big topic.
Superintendent Pharis Smith said he also sees “a lot of positives in the bill.” He agreed with Hart about early learning for pre-kindergarten and CTE (Career and Technical Education).
“Being a rural school, that’s an important part of our education, working that way,” he said. :What’s critical right now is working on these rules and regulations that the department is going to have to make and implement and rolling it out for our teachers and our students in the upcoming year.”
As far as vouchers, Smith said, “we will just have to wait and see how vouchers play out. We offer a very good education here at [White County] Central. We look forward to rolling our sleeves up, getting to work and doing what’s best for the students of our district, giving them a positive education with positive outcomes.”
At Monday’s legislative update, Searcy School Board member Dr. Michael Liles brought up a meeting legislators from the county had last week with educators in the Sullards Annex at Searcy High School, saying he was “hearing some water cooler talk” that the legislators said “things that I personally did not hear.”
Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Beebe) said what always happens on “contentious issues” is that “there are things that people say were in the bill that weren’t in the bill.”
“There are things in the bill that people don’t like, and that’s understandable too,” Dismang said. “And there’s things in the bill that people don’t know about that they really like when they find out they were in the bill.”
Rep. Les Eaves (R-Searcy) said he “understands the concerns of everybody there. They’re concerned, they’re scared, some not really understanding what’s in the bill, some think they don’t like the bill. I’m in the same position. There’s some things in the bill that I don’t like, but you don’t get to vote on part of it at that point, you have to vote on the whole thing.”
Eaves said he felt there was “overall a good conversation” during the meeting. “Sometimes you have to agree to disagree, but it was a good thing for us to do and the teachers to do as well.”
Dismang said he and Eaves were “really surprised by the feedback we received from teachers that attended that meeting, and are still getting feedback from teachers that have really dug into the bill further.”
Democrats and teachers’ groups opposed to the voucher plan have said it will threaten public schools by diverting resources to private schools that aren’t required to accept all students. Opponents also have said they’re concerned that the legislation could create unfunded mandates for districts in the long run.
Democratic Sen. Fred Love said he was worried the program would further segregate public schools.
“I’m pretty sure none of us want to go back there,” Love said last week. “But it is my job as a state senator to ring the alarm when I see something going wrong, and I will say this bill is heading us in the wrong direction.”
Other parts of the legislation also have received criticism, including eliminating the state-mandated salary schedule for teachers that sets pay ranges based on education and years of experience. Critics say the move could punish veteran teachers. The legislation requires school districts to set their own salary schedules.
The legislation also creates new initiatives aimed at improving the state’s literacy rates, by hiring “literacy coaches” to help students.
