School superintendents in White County are awaiting learning the “full impact” of the Arkansas LEARNS Act that was signed into law last week by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The 145-page legislation that moved through the state Legislature in just over two weeks raises minimum teacher salaries, puts new restrictions on classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity and creates a school voucher program to be phased in over three years. It was the top legislative priority for Sanders, the former White House press secretary who took office as governor in January.

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press

