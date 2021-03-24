The third superintendent finalist recommended by consultants for the Searcy School District was an athletic director and head girls basketball coach in Lonoke before becoming a superintendent.
Dr. Nathan Morris will be interviewed next week by the Searcy School Board to become the district’s next superintendent. The three other recommended finalists that the board has chosen to interview are Stuttgart Superintendent Dr. Rick L. Gales, Hope Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart and Sheridan Superintendent Jerrod Williams.
Gales was profiled in Sunday’s edition and Hart in Tuesday’s, while Williams’ profile will be featured Saturday before the candidates each come to Searcy for a full day, starting March 29, participating in campus visits and meeting with stakeholder groups for an interview before having dinner with their spouse around 5 p.m. and then a 1 1/2-hour to two-hour interview with the School Board members.
The selected superintendent will begin July 1, while Superintendent Diane Barrett’s final day before entering retirement is June 30.
Dr. Ken James and Dr. Bobby Lester, search consultants for McPherson and Jacobson Executive Recruitment and Development Firm, provided the profile information about the candidates they personally vetted for the position.
James said Morris’ degrees are an undergraduate in kinesiology education, master’s in teaching, a specialist degree and a doctorate degree. He attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for his bachelor’s and master’s and Arkansas Tech University for his education specialist and doctorate.
Morris is superintendent for the Cross County School District. He was superintendent for the Two Rivers School District for one year before going to Cross County in Cherry Valley in 2017. In addition to being director of support services, director of athletics and head girls basketball coach for the Lonoke School District, he also has been a teacher and coach in the Camden Fairview School District. Morris is a 1994 graduate of Beebe High School.
James said Morris was described by references as “very organized and very professional,” “task-oriented,” “relates very well with all stakeholders,” “a very solid performer,” “able to make tough decisions when necessary,” “excellent communicator,” “very active in the community,” “strong in academics and places students first.”
He was said to have “strong moral character,” “very honest and approachable,” “very dedicated and a strong work ethic,” “strong in school finance,” “a strong background in technology,” “follows policy” and “active in the legislative process.”
The current executive director of the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators and the assistant director said that Morris “is ready to lead a district like Searcy.”
He was said to be a “very good problem solver, very analytical,” “holds people accountable but is not a micromanager,” “works long hours and gets the job done.”
He was “active in various building programs while at Lonoke” and “built a large activity and athletic center, a community safe shelter that the community uses upon need.”
Morris is considered to have “strong leaderships skills,” “outstanding record of handling school finance” and “experience in building projects.”
“We have not needed a millage increase” with Morris in charge, one reference said.
“He sends out a weekly agenda to the board members to let them know his schedule, what he is involved with, meetings, etc.; this is very helpful and the first time we have experienced this,” a reference said. “We don’t want him to leave; we understand his desire to pursue the position in Searcy, however.”
He also was called “very humble and honest.”
Top of the line in technology was another description of Morris by a reference. James said Cross County has been a leader in technology in the state for a number of years.
“They were one of the first one-to-one technology schools in the state and they are Apple-based,” James said. “New Tech High is a model that works on technology throughout the United States. They did Apple and received the New Tech High status.”
Morris was called “one of the best school men in the state.”
“He oversaw the continual work of the Federal Teacher Incentive Fund Grant, the recruitment and retention of staff via paid-for performance,” James said. “They are one of the only school districts in the state that have a fully blown paid-for performance plan for their teachers.”
District teachers and administrators are included in that performance plan, James said, for which Cross County received a $4 million grant.
Morris, according to James, also grew ACT Aspire, ran successful school choice recruitment campaigns and increased enrollment every year at Cross County.
The Cross County School District has 600 students. The Searcy School District has 3,960 students.
