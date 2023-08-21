Sunshine School Director Sally Paine has an extra role this week. She is playing the lead character in the Center on the Square production of the musical "Hello Dolly."
Paine said she learned "Hello Dolly" was going to be a part of the community theater's new season when it was announced last year, and that "it is one of the few shows that a lady my age can play the leading role."
"Dolly is kind of a matchmaker, meddler type of person," Paine said of her character. "She works things to her benefit. She has been a widow for quite some time and she has decided she needs to kind of rejoin the human race and she wants to get married again."
Ryan Gibbons, the board chairman for Center on the Square, for the past year and a half, told The Daily Citizen that "Hello Dolly" features "two female characters, a younger and an older kind of version of themselves, and it's fun and heart-warming and lovely."
"We have a KidStage program for young people, which is specifically for young people, but the joy of this ['Hello Dolly'] is we've got four teenagers in the cast and we've got some young adults in the cast and then we've got some folks like me who are getting on up there in their years, so that is amazing because they are not on their phones," Gibbons said. "They are doing theater together, right? I mean, that's fun."
"Hello Dolly," which has a cast of approximately 40, opens Thursday night and runs through Sunday afternoon at 219 W. Arch Ave. The Thursday and Friday shows start at 7 p.m. The Saturday performances will be at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and the final performance Sunday will begin at 2:30 p.m. To get tickets, visit centeronthesquare.org. The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and military and $8 for students/children.
"Hello Dolly is really fun," said Casey Rausch, the theater manager who moved from Maryland in 2021. "I feel like there's something for everybody in it, even if there's little kids in the audience, because the numbers are so fun, the dances are fun and it has got problems of all ages."
Rausch said she gets lots of enjoyment out of her involvement with the community theater since moving from Maryland in 2021. "I found this place and I've been involved ever since. I love it. I really do."
She said Center on the Square can hold up to 120 patrons, but for "Hello Dolly," there will be 90 seats available. "It's versatile," she said of the theater, adding that the seating just depends on how the shows are set up.
"It's just very fun," Paine said about the production, "because everybody has a goal that we want this to be a great show and everybody has worked very hard to get that. It doesn't matter if you're 14 or 15 or whether you're my age, which I am not telling," she said with a laugh.
Paine, who has to make a few costume changes during the course of the show, said she performed in theater productions when she was in high school, "and then when this theater started 20-something years ago, I was in the very first production here at Center on the Square."
She said she has been in "Steel Magnolias" and "some farces that have been a lot of fun that have to do with the Farndale Avenue ladies. They are farcical and funny. And I have been in 'Everybody Loves Opal.' I have been in many of the musicals. Gypsy was perhaps a memorable role for me."
Unfortunately, Paine said, "a lot of people don't know we're here so I've been trying to get that word out. We've got a great theater here. We always need the backstage people because that's not the glamour job and so we always need that help, but if you've never tried, you can try out" for a part in a play.
The fall production has not been announced yet, but "we're working on it," said Gibbons, who is director of theater at the Arkansas State University-Beebe and "became involved here when we did 'Mary Poppins' several years ago."
