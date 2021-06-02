A summer concert series is starting tonightThursday on the Citizen Park stage, according to Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons.
“We are excited to be offering stuff again, especially the free stuff for the community to come out and do, things like having music at Citizen Park every Thursday in June and July, movies in the park in June and July and, hopefully, some of our summer programs soon to come to,” Parsons said.
Searcy Parks and Recreation is teaming up with Searcy Beats and Eats for the summer concert series, with the first concert running from 7-8 p.m. on the stage at 213 W. Arch Ave., across from Art Alley Those who wish to attend are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
Parsons said there will be different bands for each concert. Thursday’s Band is Midnight South, a country and Southern rock band that performs in central Arkansas. Midnight South won the 2019 Battle of the Bands at Cabotfest.
Next week, the bands will be Crutchfieldtheband and The Chris Baker Band. The rest of the acts will be announced closer to their performances.
Mat Faulkner, one of the three Beats and Eats coordinators, said Crutchfield plays contemporary Christian pop rock and The Chris Baker Band plays country and blues
Parsons emphasized that the concert is a free event where those who attend can come and go or stay the whole time. More information on the summer concert series can be found on searcy.com.
