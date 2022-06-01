Searcy Beats and Eats is kicking off its Summer Concert Series on Thursday at Citizen Park, 213 W. Arch Ave., across from Art Alley. The hour-long free concerts start at 7 p.m.
“We are just thrilled that we have the opportunity to bring bands to Searcy every Thursday evening just for an hour of fun and relaxation and being with friends in the community,” said Marka Bennett, one of the Beats and Eats coordinators. “We see it as a moment during the week to get together and just be community, enjoying a fun, wonderful time.”
Bobby Wright, owner of Quattlebaum Music, is coordinating the music lineup. He said Thursday’s music will be performed by The Pursuit, a contemporary Christian group from Kensett First Baptist Church.
On June 9, Whiskey Willow Band will perform. Wright said they will play modern country with “two guitars and two voices.”
On June 16, Madison Cherry, an area singer/songwriter, will perform “folksy music.”
Wright said he would like to see the concert series “blow up. I would love to have 100 people out here every Thursday just to watch free live music for an hour. We need more things to do in town and I just think that would be amazing. We just need to get people to support it. ... If we could get people to support it, it would be easier to get bands. Nobody wants to come out here and play in front of 10 people.”
Wright said patrons can bring their lawn chairs and blankets and sit back and enjoy the concerts.
