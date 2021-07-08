Judsonia held its Summer Blast on Saturday with a fishing derby, which attracted 250 people, according to Judsonia Police Chief Robert Parsons. The event also consisted off Morley Family Magic Shows, face painting for kids, a balloon artist, a car show, a food area, raffles, a ping-pong ball drop with prizes, a watermelon eating contest, live music from the band Unsigned and a fireworks show.
Summer Blast in Judsonia
