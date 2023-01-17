A Stuttgart man reportedly shot himself in the leg Tuesday morning at a Beebe motel while threatening the occupants of the next room.
At approximately 11:30 a.m., the Beebe dispatch center received a call of gunshots fired at the Rodeway Inn, according to the Beebe Police Department. Officers responded and spoke with witnesses who said that Brasher came out of a room with a firearm and was screaming at the occupants of the room next to his.
Beebe police said witnesses reported that Brasher had threatened to shoot them and then discharged the firearm, which resulted in a gunshot wound to his right lower leg. The shot reportedly ricocheted off concrete before striking his leg.
Officers were able to take Brasher into custody and he was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center for treatment and then to the White County jail.
According to the Beebe Police Department, Brasher is being preliminarily charged with criminal use of prohibited weapons, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and carrying a weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.