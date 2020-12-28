The 2020 street paving project in Searcy was wrapping up Monday, with “pavement markings” being applied on Pleasure Avenue, according to Mark Roberts of Arkansas Fence and Guardrail.
Roberts said his company, based in Little Rock, had striped Oak Street, Taylor Road and a few others throughout the city for its part of the project, which started Dec. 20.
The city accepted a bid of $502,908 in July from Delta Asphalt of Paragould to pave seven roads: Cloverdale Boulevard, Sunnydale Road, Taylor Road (from Shiloh Road to approximately a half-mile north), Oak Street (from Beebe-Capps Expressway to Center Avenue), Pleasure Avenue (from Beebe-Capps Expressway to Main Street), Larkspur Drive and Castlewood Court.
Lane said then that the list of streets for this year was probably comparable to last year’s, but the list was longer the two previous years. He said the money spent is also pretty close to the same as last year. “It was somewhere in the half-a-million dollar range last year,” he said.
“We have a street fund, that is where money funnels through, and we get a certain dollar amount each year from the state, part of a 10-year tax. That’s where probably most of this money is coming from,” Lane said. “I don’t think there’s enough in it to cover all of this money, but that’s where most of this money is coming from.”
The city also included street paving as part of the plan for using the 1-cent, eight-year sales and use tax passed by voters in 2014.
When it comes to choosing the streets for the paving project, Lane said the city has pretty much left it up to him the past couple of years.
“The mayor usually gives me a budget number to shoot for,” Lane said, adding that he drives around looking for streets that need work. “For the most part, I think we keep up with the bad ones and we always try to look at the ones that will give us trouble in the next year.”
The Searcy City Council also set aside $50,000 because Mayor Kyle Osborne said it seems like there is always a street somewhere that gets left off the list.
Lane said in July that the $50,000 could be used for some of those streets or if the city had an overrun somewhere and might need more asphalt than he calculated. The amount made it so Lane wouldn’t have to go back to the council to get the money appropriated.
He was unavailable Monday to comment on the paving project or how/if the $50,000 was used.
