A StoryWalk is on its way to Collison Park in Bald Knob.
Ashley Stanphill, who lives in Judsonia, said earlier this week that she was waiting to get confirmation to put the platforms up at the park so that they will not hit any lines and had been hoping to “get the approval for that by the end of this week.”
Mayor Gary Looney told The Daily Citizen on Friday that the pedestals had been put up but the StoryWalk project had not been completed.
Stanphill is a community engagement coordinator for White County for Save the Children, a humanitarian aid organization. “My job is to promote early learning to the elementary level basically – kindergarten readiness, third-grade reading and math numeracy.”
With these jobs to do, Stanphill said she goes around the community and looks for ways to increase access and awareness for students. “I learned about the StoryWalk when I started this position through Save the Children and there are multiple [StoryWalks] around the country. I was actually recently told there’s six in Searcy.”
She described a StoryWalk by saying, “say you have a walking trail and people will walk around the trail and there will be platforms that have pages in it. One platform will be like the title of the book and the first page of what the book is telling you and the next platform you walk to will start to tell the story of the book.”
“You could basically use any book and the pages are torn out of it,” Stanphill said. “It is where the kids can read each platform. The purpose is to increase your physical activity and learn while you are increasing activity so it’s a great thing to get families together. It’s great for schools because it’s at Collison Park in Bald Knob, so it’s great for like if the school wanted to take a mini-field trip to walk down to the park and read a story.”
For this StoryWalk project, Stanphill said the target age group will be 3- to 5- year-olds and can potentially go up to 9- and 10 year-olds.
The first book that Stanphill plans to do is based around summer. “It’s called ‘Summer Colors,’ I believe and it will just be a good book that kids at the park can read as they are walking the trail or if families wanted to come check it out.”
As far as other books that will be featured, Stanphill said, “The sky is the limit. They are easy to come by. My intention is to change it out per season for holiday kinds of things. So I’m probably going to do ‘Summer Colors’ because it’s story time and I have a few books that can be used around the fall time.”
Stanphill said she bought materials for the StoryWalk off barkingdog.com and said they are steel frames that have two fairly large sheets of plexiglass to go over the pages, which are laminated to keep them from being affected by rain.
“These platforms will be concreted into the ground so that way it reduces the risk of if kids were to jump on them and them falling over or how we have bad storms sometime, it will reduce the risk of them falling over,” she said.
“I have a few people that are helping me with this project. Shannon Hazelwood, she’s the preschool director, and her husband are helping me put this project together. They have been doing the heavy-lifting part for me basically.”
The cost has been $6,000 and that includes the concrete mix, 16 steel platforms and spacers to help with condensation. “The kit that I got came with everything. It came with the screws, the bolts and everything and basically all we needed to buy was the concrete and the actual tools to screw everything together.”
