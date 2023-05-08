A vehicle that was taken from the site where two bodies were found just north of Searcy last week has been recovered, according to Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the White County Sheriff’s Office.
White County Sheriff Phillip Miller told The Daily Citizen that he could confirm that the 2003 white Chevrolet Tahoe was not found in White County but exactly where the vehicle was located was not being released at this time. Miller said last week that this was a vehicle that the deceased couple had been using, and the person who stole it should be considered armed and dangerous.
The bodies of 46-year-old Christopher Durham and 34-year-old Kristalee Durham were discovered in a metal shop building May 2 next to a mobile home where they lived at 120 Muscadine Lane
Miller said a call came in regarding the deaths around 8:15 that day.
As of Monday afternoon, the bodies reportedly were still at the Arkansas Crime Lab and no further information was ready to be released on the cause of death. Miller said the case is being investigated as suspicious and the sheriff's office had not ruled out homicide.
Seiders said investigators are hoping the recovery of the vehicle will help them develop more information about the deaths.
