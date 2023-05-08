A vehicle that was taken from the site where two bodies were found just north of Searcy last week has been recovered, according to Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the White County Sheriff’s Office.

White County Sheriff Phillip Miller told The Daily Citizen that he could confirm that the 2003 white Chevrolet Tahoe was not found in White County but exactly where the vehicle was located was not being released at this time. Miller said last week that this was a vehicle that the deceased couple had been using, and the person who stole it should be considered armed and dangerous.

